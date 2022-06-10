Barcelona manager Xavi wants to use his new 19-year-old signing in 3 different ways this season - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to give new signing Pablo Torre a chance in the first-team next season and has three different positions in mind for the youngster, according to reports.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has agreed to join the Catalonian giants from Racing Santander in July for £4.5 million (per Transfermarkt). Torre scored ten times and provided nine assists in 31 appearances across an incredibly impressive campaign in the Spanish third division.

According to Barca Universal, the teenager was signed by the Blaugrana in an attempt to find 'the next Pedri'. Torre is considered one of the most talented midfielders in Spain due to his immense technical prowess and ball-carrying ability.

Although Torre was originally slated to be part of Barcelona B, Spanish football analyst Alex Delmas has claimed that Xavi wants to make the wonderkid part of his first-team squad next season.

Delmas also claims that Xavi wants to use Torre as an 'interior midfielder' due to his excellent range of passing. The legendary Barca midfielder is also keen to try the Spain U19 international as a false winger or as a false nine due to his threat in the attacking third.

Pablo Torre claims he rejected Real Madrid offer to join Barcelona

Torre will certainly have his work cut out to break into the Barca midfield, with competition coming from the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi.

Following confirmation of his move to Camp Nou, the teenager claimed that he turned down an offer from Barca's great rivals. Speaking to local journalist Adri Contreras (per Tribal Football), Torre spoke of how his transfer to the five-time European champions came about. He claimed:

"It was fast. My representative told me, because he contacted (Barcelona sporting director) Mateu Alemany. I was focused with the National Team in Las Rozas and that's when they told me that I had a video call with Xavi. He explained the project to me."

"The treatment by him was good, as if I were his son. The truth is that it went very well. In addition, I have spoken with young people from Barça and they have told me that he also has a special approach with them."

Torre added:

"I spoke with Madrid but my dream was to play and hopefully succeed at Barça. Madrid offered more money, but for me, the important thing was to play at Camp Nou and the sports project. It was clear to me since they called the first time."

