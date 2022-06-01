Barcelona manager Xavi will consider selling Frenkie de Jong only if he secures signing of Manchester City star - Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese star is seen as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in recent weeks.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi will entertain the prospect of selling Frenkie de Jong only if Barca secure the signature of Bernardo Silva.

Barca could be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer due to their dire financial situation and La Liga's stringent wage rules. Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Former Ajax boss and the Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford, as per Manchester Evening News. The Dutch midfielder could be a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is set to leave the club this summer after the expiration of his contract.

Barcelona will need to sign a player who possesses the technical ability and experience required to play alongside the likes of Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri if they sell Frenkie de Jong.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth €50 million. He immediately became a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad and was seen as a long-term replacement for David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva has gone on to score 48 goals and provide 51 assists in 251 appearances for City in all competitions. He has helped the club win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and a FA Cup.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions. He has formed a formidable partnership with Kevin de Bruyne in midfield.

According to Jijantes FC, Bernardo Silva is open to leaving Manchester City and making the move to Spain this summer.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @gerardromero 🥇] | Bernardo Silva wants to play for Barcelona and he will be happy to join. #fcblive 🗣[ @gerardromero🥇] | Bernardo Silva wants to play for Barcelona and he will be happy to join. #fcblive https://t.co/Kf9LP9FNQm

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reiterated his desire to stay amidst interest from Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Frenkie de Jong joined Barca from Ajax for €75 million in the summer of 2019. Despite being a regular starter for the Catalan giants, the Dutchman is yet to reach his full potential at Camp Nou.

A move to Manchester United could be a potential option for the 25-year-old, as he would be playing under former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutch tactitican helped develop De Jong into one of the most promising young prospects in Europe during their time together in Amsterdam.

De Jong has, however, reiterated his desire to stay at Barca and be part of Xavi's project with the club. The midfielder has revealed that it has always been his dream to play for the Blaugranas.

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice," De Jong told ESPN.

utdreport @utdreport @espn] Frenkie de Jong: "I prefer to stay in Barcelona, I have already said it before. Barça is the club of my dreams since I was little. If other clubs call I will take the call, of course; It is something that is always done." #mulive Frenkie de Jong: "I prefer to stay in Barcelona, I have already said it before. Barça is the club of my dreams since I was little. If other clubs call I will take the call, of course; It is something that is always done." #mulive [@espn]

Barca could therefore opt to keep hold of De Jong and hope that he develops into the player they expected him to be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far