Barcelona and Manchester United among clubs interested in signing 21-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa is a player of interest to Barcelona and Manchester United, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen till now and are now expected to add Jules Kounde to their ranks.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have made three major additions to their squad ahead of their first season under Erik ten Hag. They have landed Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for a combined fee of around €72 million, while Christian Eriksen has been roped in on a free transfer.

Despite their stature as two of Europe's biggest clubs, Barcelona and Manchester United are also exploring the market for potential low-cost options. It has emerged that Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Ochoa is such a target for them.

Tom Bogert @tombogert Barcelona are among clubs interested in Real Salt Lake & Mexico GK David Ochoa, I'm told. Likely for Barcelona B team.



Ochoa, 21, is out of contract this winter. Club America, Xolos, San Luis, Monaco, even Manchester United (an option for cheap, young No. 3 GK) interested too.

Barcelona view the 21-year-old as a potential option for their reserve team, according to the aforementioned source. The Blaugrana already have four goalkeepers, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Neto, in their senior squad.

Manchester United, who have allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan this summer, only have David de Gea and Tom Heaton in their ranks. They could thus look to make Ochoa their third-choice goalkeeper.

Ochoa has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Real Salt Lake so far. However, his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club is expiring at the end of the year.

The Catalans and the Red Devils, though, are not the only clubs interested in signing the Mexican. Ligue 1 club AS Monaco are also being linked with a move for the shot-stopper.

Club America, Club Tijuana and Atletico de San Luis are credited with an interest in Ochoa as well.

Manchester United struggle to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

The Red Devils have been working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. They have even agreed a deal worth up to €85 million with the Catalans, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, De Jong is said to be reluctant to leave the La Liga giants during the ongoing transfer window. It is also worth noting that the Camp Nou outfit reportedly still owe him €17 million in wages.

The Netherlands international is keen to play Champions League football next season. There have been suggestions that he will only leave the Blaugrana for Chelsea this summer.

