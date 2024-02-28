Barcelona and Manchester United among clubs keeping tabs on 18-year-old star from Danish club - Reports

Along with other European giants, Barcelona and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring 18-year-old FC Copenhagen midfielder Roony Bardghji. The teenage forward is making waves in Denmark, where he has scored seven goals in 17 Superliga games this season.

Bardghji came to the limelight after scoring against the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season. Notably, he played only 27 minutes in that game, helping FC Copenhagen beat their English opponents 4-3 by scoring the winner in the 87th minute.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Barca Centre), Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in him and are keeping tabs on his development.

These clubs have reportedly had scouts watching Bardghji, and they are excited about what he has to offer. His contract with Copenhagen is set to expire in December 2025 and according to Romano, the forward does not want to renew it.

This could motivate the Danish club to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free next year. It'll be interesting to see where the highly rated youngster ends up, with some of Europe's biggest clubs looking to secure his services.

Manchester United target Jean-Claire Todibo comments on possible Barcelona return

OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Claire Todibo, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, recently talked about a possible return to Barcelona this summer.

The French defender joined the Blaugrana in 2019 when he was still a teenager. However, he only played in five games for the Catalan giants and spent the majority of his spell on loan to other clubs. He eventually left Camp Nou in 2021, moving to Nice, where he has established himself as one of the league's best center-backs.

Clubs across Europe, including the Red Devils and Barcelona, are reportedly interested in his services. He recently discussed the possibility of going back to Barca. Speaking with Canal+, the center-back said (via 90min):

"Why not? I don't regret it, not at all. Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet... It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level."

Todibo continued:

"I didn't have the desired minutes because there were very, very big players in front of me. I also had a coach, Ernesto Valverde, who was under pressure, so it was normal for him to play Gerard Pique instead of an inexperienced 19-year-old."

The 24-year-old has played 21 games in all competitions this season. His defensive performances have also helped Nice occupy fourth place in Ligue 1 standings.