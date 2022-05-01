Barcelona and Manchester United set to battle it out for 25-year-old Tottenham player - Reports 

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon this summer, according to reports.

Since Ryan Sessegnon became the club's first-choice left-back, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has deemed Reguilon surplus to requirements. According to Fichajes, the 25-year-old will be available for a cut-price deal.

The report also claims new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his options at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles proving unconvincing. Barcelona and Juventus have also expressed an interest in signing the Spanish international.

Last Word On Spurs @LastWordOnSpurs Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilón is one of the left-back’s Barcelona admire very highly.



Reguilon has struggled to prove himself in Conte’s wing-back system & his future is up in the air going into the summer.



🏻‍ [@GBSans]



#THFC | #COYS

Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilón is one of the left-back’s Barcelona admire very highly.Reguilon has struggled to prove himself in Conte’s wing-back system & his future is up in the air going into the summer.🏻‍[@GBSans] 🚨Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Sergio Reguilón is one of the left-back’s Barcelona admire very highly.🇪🇸Reguilon has struggled to prove himself in Conte’s wing-back system & his future is up in the air going into the summer.👨🏻‍💻[@GBSans]#THFC | #COYShttps://t.co/J8TRuMUx1V

Reguilon started his career at Barca's great rivals Real Madrid. He made just 22 appearances for Los Blancos before being shipped out on-loan to Sevilla in the 2019-20 season. He was subsequently sold to Spurs for £27 million the following year, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite a promising start to his career in North London, the Spaniard has found opportunities hard to come by since Conte's arrival. He has made 31 appearances this term, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Following an injury to temporary left-back Matt Doherty, Reguilon was given an opportunity to start in Conte's back five. However he put in a disappointing display in his side's 1-0 defeat to Brighton and was an unused substitute in Spurs' following game against Brentford.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona admit that they like Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, but he's not the only option they manage. Galán, Grimaldo, Gayà, Angeliño and Reguilón are also being followed. [md] Barcelona admit that they like Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, but he's not the only option they manage. Galán, Grimaldo, Gayà, Angeliño and Reguilón are also being followed. [md]

Manchester United and Barcelona keen to improve left-back options

Incoming boss Ten Hag will look to mold the Red Devils in his image, which will require major squad surgery.

Interim manager Ralf Ragnick recently told Sky Sports that he believes the club needs up to ten new players this summer, with defenders surely a high-priority on the shopping list.

United have conceded 52 Premier League goals so far across the current the campaign. It is the seventh highest number in the division, with only Newcastle conceding more in the top-half. However, it must be noted that the Magpies have been languishing in the bottom half of the table for most of the season.

Reguilon is a quick, defensively solid left-back who would make a superb addition to Ten Hag's side, especially if available for a bargain fee.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be desperate to provide some competition for 33-year-old Jordi Alba. The veteran has been forced to play nearly every minute for the Blaugrana this season across numerous competitions.

Juventus are also chasing a new left-sided full-back due to the poor performances of Alex Sandro, who has failed to kick-on during his time in Turin despite a hugely promising start.

Edited by Arnav