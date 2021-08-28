Barcelona midfielder agrees personal terms with Bundesliga giants - Reports

Barcelona's contract renewal talks with Ilaix Moriba have hit a rock in recent weeks and the Blaugrana have put the midfielder up for sale. As things stand, it looks like the player will end up plying his trade in the Bundesliga this season.

As per reports, Ilaix Moriba has agreed personal terms with German club RB Leipzig. The youngster is looking to secure a move away from Barcelona before the transfer window shuts this summer.

Ilaix Moriba has decided to leave Barcelona. The club is looking to sell him this transfer window, otherwise he will watch football from the stands. His agents say they have 12 proposals already, with Liverpool and Arsenal the latest teams to join the race.



However, sources have claimed that the Catalan giants have still not accepted the Bundesliga outfit's bid for the young midfielder. RB Leipzig's offer is believed to be way below what Barcelona are expecting to recoup from the transfer.

Sources have claimed that RB Leipzig have tabled an offer of about €8 million for Moriba. But Barcelona's asking price is set at €15 million and they will not accept anything below that figure.

🔄 (MORIBA): After listening to Joan Laporta there are no longer any doubts that Ilaix Moriba will not renew his contract and is on the market.#FCB #Transfers 🇪🇸



The Blaugrana have a very clear stance on the situation and have tabled three options before Moriba. The youngster can either renew his contract, find a buyer that will pay €15 million for his transfer or spend the 2021-22 season in the stands and leave for free next summer.

Ilaix Moriba broke through the youth system at Camp Nou and made it into the senior team last season. He made his debut for Barcelona during a Copa Del Rey clash with Cornella last season. Moriba finished the 2020-21 campaign with one goal and three assists to his name in 18 games.

The midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the season

How Ilaix Moriba became an outcast at Barcelona

Following the midfielder's progress last season, Barcelona's intention was to tie Ilaix Moriba to a new contract. However, talks between the two parties have so far proved futile, with the club unwilling to meet the player's ridiculous wage demands.

The Catalan giants have reached a decision to part ways with him if an appropriate bid lands on the table this summer. Otherwise, Moriba will spend the whole year in the stands and be allowed to leave for free at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Apart from RB Leipzig, a host of other European clubs have been linked with a swoop for the midfielder. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested and the next three days will likely decide his future.

