Netflix and Amazon Prime involved in bidding war over Manchester United reveal-all documentary series: Reports

Netflix and Amazon Prime are fighting over the rights for a Manchester United reveal-all documentary series, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils look likely to be the latest Premier League club to have a behind-the-scenes documentary of their season depicted.

However, which streaming service gets the rights to the proposed docu-series is yet to be confirmed with Netflix and Amazon Prime at war.

The All or Nothing documentary series has grown in popularity with an inside look at Arsenal's 21-22 season drawing huge acclaim.

The Gunners have followed in the footsteps of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland, who have all appeared in similar shows.

Arsenal @Arsenal All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹



Episodes 1-3 are available NOW on Prime Video



#AONArsenal All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹Episodes 1-3 are available NOW on Prime Video 🔴 All or Nothing: 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹📺 Episodes 1-3 are available NOW on Prime Video#AONArsenal https://t.co/376t0NKpps

Manchester United are the side that streaming service bosses are most enticed by documenting next, with a source saying:

"The story of the rebuild of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and the campaign to remove the Glazer family from the club is like a Hollywood movie in itself."

The source added:

"That's why the club has become the new target for both Amazon Prime and Netflix producers and offers have gone in several times."

“Producers have made great play of the fact a programme would be a chance for the directors to show a different side to their role at the club, much like the way Arsenal’s owners did in All or Nothing."

“So far United haven’t given the idea the green light. But the interest remains strong and is unlikely to go away."

Speaking on how much money there is to be made, the source concluded:

“Amazon paid about £10m for the All or Nothing series. But producers would be willing to go much, much more than that if they could get access to the biggest club in the world. Viewers from China to America to Manchester would be tuning in if they could pull it off.”

Manchester United's topsy-turvy start to season would be an enthralling watch

Manchester United fans are in for one hell of a ride

There are already a number of intriguing subplots taking place in Manchester United's 2022-23 campaign, of which the source alluded to.

There remains huge speculation over the future of Ronaldo, with the Portuguese star reportedly having asked to leave the club if a suitable offer is made.

Meanwhile, the club's supporters are still protesting against the Red Devils' owners, The Glazer family.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik ten Hag's response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final game for Manchester United Erik ten Hag's response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has played his final game for Manchester United ⬇️https://t.co/NC7CBQ0DNn

Erik ten Hag is just getting started in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The Dutch tactician's side kicked off their season with a demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Brentford before a morale boosting 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett