Barcelona midfielder likely to leave due to lack of playing time after Ilkay Gundogan signing and Gavi renewal: Reports

Pablo Torre is reportedly likely to leave Barcelona this summer as he could face an uphill battle for playing time under Xavi Hernandez.

According to El Nacional, the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City and Gavi's contract renewal have complicated Torre's chances for first-team action. He was already struggling for minutes last season.

After signing from Racing Santander for €5 million last summer, the 20-year-old managed just 338 minutes of senior football across competitions. Sergio Busquets' exit offered him hope of garnering more first-team action in the near future.

However, Gundogan's signing and Gavi's new contract means he could reportedly be sent out on loan to continue his development. He apparently doesn't have the confidence of Xavi but is favored by the club's director of football Mateu Alemany.

There is no shortage of clubs pursuing Torre. Cadiz, Villarreal, Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Valencia and RCD Mallorca are among the clubs interested in signing him. He still has three years left on his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Gavi, whose new contract extended his stay at Barca until 2026, is likely to partner Pedri in central midfield next season. Gundogan, Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong will also compete with the two Spaniards for a place in Xavi's midfield three.

Barcelona president opens up on Xavi's contract situation

Xavi Hernandez had a successful 2022-23 season at Barcelona despite his club exiting the UEFA Champions League in the group stage for the second season running.

The Spanish tactician won his first trophy as the club's manager when they lifted the Supercopa de Espana. They followed it up by winning their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 campaign.

Xavi's place as Barca's head coach has come under doubt because he has already entered the final year of his contract. Club president Joan Laporta, however, seems relaxed about the situation.

Speaking in an interview with SPORT, Mundo Deportivo and l’Esportiu (h/t the club's official website), Laporta said:

"Xavi has a contract and we have an excellent relationship. When the time comes, we'll talk about a new contract. Xavi is a noble, honest man and is the first person to thank for all these brilliant results. We think we need to reassess his contract because he came at a very difficult time and we'll need to look at things again."

Since taking over as Barcelona's manager in November 2021, the 43-year-old has coached his team to 56 wins and 19 draws in 90 games across competitions.