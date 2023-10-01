Barcelona midfielder’s injury recovery going well, return against Real Madrid mooted - Reports

Barcelona are set to receive a massive boost, as Pedri is close to rejoining training. The midfielder is doing well off the pitch and could feature against Real Madrid on October 28.

As per a report by Achraf Ben Ayad, Pedri's recovery is going really well, and he will be returning to training soon. The return will be a massive boost for manager Xavi, who will be without Frenkie de Jong for 3-4 weeks.

Pedri suffered a right quadriceps injury in August and has been on the sidelines since. Xavi said about the injury:

"The injury is similar to the one he had before. We will see his feelings and when he can return. He is a player who takes care of himself. He has done an extraordinary job to gain muscle mass, but there are many variables that occur in games.

"What we try to do is prevent injuries and try so they don't happen again. But it's part of the game."

Pedri played the first two games of the season and will be raring to get back on the pitch.

Xavi has big goals for Barcelona star Pedri

Xavi has said that he sees Pedri as a player who could reach greater heights this season. He reckons the 20-year-old is ahead of Andres Iniesta at the same age and is the future of Barcelona.

Xavi was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"He is a player who is on another level, I have seen very few like him. He is talented. He is at the level of Iniesta, but Andres had a continuity to the point that he is still playing.

"If we compare Pedri to Iniesta at the moment, Iniesta wins easily because he played for so long. For me, he is the greatest talent Spanish football ever produced. But Pedri is very good. He has a similar talent."

Setting the goals for the midfielder this season, the Barcelona manager added:

"I want that he participates more. Now he has an average of 70 or 80 passes and want to 100 or 110. When Pedri has the ball, my pulsations go down.

"With other players, it goes up. I am convinced that he is going to mark an era. He plays in my position. He is one of my weaknesses. He does it everything well. It seems that he has three lungs."

Pedri scored six goals last season but has got on the scoresheet in his first two games for Barcelona this season.