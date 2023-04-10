Barcelona midfielder torn between accepting contract extension and joining MLS this summer: Reports

According to MARCA, Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is torn between renewing his contract and joining MLS side Inter Miami in the summer. Busquets' current deal will run out in the summer.

Busquets has been a legendary figure for the Catalan club. The 34-year-old, however, is yet to commit to a new deal.

While Barca are interested in offering him a one-year extension, they can only offer a deal with a hefty pay cut due to FFP rules.

Busquets is also interested in renewing with the club. Hence, the player hasn't made a concrete decision about his future yet.

MLS side Inter Miami are reportedly ready to offer the Barcelona captain a lucrative offer, and this has reportedly left Busquets mentally torn.

Barcelona manager Xavi speaks about Copa del Rey defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona are set to play Girona in a La Liga clash on April 10. The Blaugrana enter the contest on the back of a 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals second leg.

Xavi was asked ahead of the Girona clash about his analysis of the loss to Real Madrid. He replied, saying (via Barca Universal):

“We’ve analysed the reasons for the mistakes we made, especially in the first half. In the first half we had to be ahead on the scoreboard, you can’t forgive so much and when you forgive, Madrid are the team that make you pay most dearly for it."

He added:

“We’ve turned the page and we’re focusing on La Liga. When we were knocked out of the Champions League we made a pact to win the league, it’s the fairest competition because it gives you the work of the whole season. We are focused on the eleven games.”

Barca hold a 12-point lead over Real Madrid atop the La Liga table heading into their clash against Girona. They have played one game less than Los Blancos.

