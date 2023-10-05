Barcelona monitoring 2 stars as they look to replace Oriol Romeu in 2024 - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly scouting new talent to replace Oriol Romeu and strengthen the team's midfield in 2024.

For now, Xavi Hernandez has to rely on Romeu to play in Sergio Busquets' former role following the Barca legend's exit from Camp Nou. However, the club has reportedly decided to bolster the squad, and they have set their sights on two potential replacements for Romeu: Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich.

Zubimendi, currently with Real Sociedad, had already piqued the interest of the Catalan giants last summer. Though he chose to remain with his home club, the report claims he could be more receptive to new challenges in 2024.

His buyout clause is reportedly set at €60 million. However, securing his services won't be straightforward, with Arsenal also keen on the young Spaniard, which could lead to potential bidding wars.

Nevertheless, the standout preference for Barcelona seems to be Joshua Kimmich. The Bayern Munich stalwart has dropped hints about a possible move to La Liga, with former teammate Robert Lewandowski reportedly playing a role in swaying him towards Spain.

Kimmich has had recent disagreements with current coach Thomas Tuchel and the Bayern Munich board over the departure of Julian Nagelsmann to the German national team. This has reportedly seen his interest in continuing his career with the Bavarians wane.

While Barcelona consider him an ideal successor to Busquets, he comes with a hefty price tag. It is uncertain which of their midfield targets they will opt for in 2024.

Xavi speaks after Barcelona triumphs over Porto in tight Champions League encounter

In what was a pivotal UEFA Champions League Group H match-up, Barca managed to edge past Porto with a narrow 1-0 victory at Estadio do Dragao. The match had intense competition, with the Portuguese side challenging the Spanish giants at every turn.

Despite Porto's concerted efforts to disrupt Barcelona's usual playing style, Xavi's pride in his team was palpable. Reflecting on the significance of the match, the coach expressed to his team (via Barca Universal):

“You have won three brutal points. In the Champions League, it’s very difficult to win games and even more so away from home. Coming from where we come from, what you have done has a lot of merit. You can be more than satisfied.”

While a draw would have better reflected the game's evenly-matched nature, Barca emerged victorious, solidifying their position as Group H leaders.