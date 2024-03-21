Barcelona monitoring former star's progress at La Liga rivals, might look to re-sign him in the future - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering bringing former academy graduate Oscar Mingueza back to the club following his excellent progress at Celta Vigo. As claimed by Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal, the Blaugrana are hugely impressed with how the 24-year-old has progressed at the Balaídos.

Mingueza failed to live up to his potential at Barcelona after breaking into the first team in 2020 and was sold to Celta Vigo for just €3 million in 2022. The La Masia graduate made 66 senior appearances for the Blaugrana but didn't look good enough for the Catalan giants.

However, he has improved by leaps and bounds since his switch to Celta Vigo, particularly since Rafael Benitez took charge. The one-cap Spain international has been a mainstay in the Celta starting XI in several positions.

Mingueza is an incredibly versatile player who looks at home playing either as a centre-back or a right-back. He has also been deployed at left-back or even as a right-winger on several occasions by Benitez.

The Spaniard has made 55 appearances for Celta Vigo and has impressed with his all-round ability despite the side battling relegation. His performances and adaptability haven't gone unnoticed as he has attracted interest from plenty of clubs across Europe including his former club Barcelona.

Mingueza’s current deal expires in 2026, but his future at the club looks uncertain with the club struggling at the wrong side of the table. They are currently just clear of the danger zone with a five-point advantage over 18th-placed Cadiz.

The defender was recently involved in an altercation with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior but showed great composure by not getting into a fight. The Blaugrana are said to be hugely impressed with his attitude and could be ready to offer him a return to Camp Nou.

Barcelona looking to sign Premier League star in a player-plus-cash deal

La Liga holders Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for highly-regarded Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in a player-plus-cash deal. The Catalan giants are said to be willing to offer Clement Lenglet, Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati and Fermín in a deal to sign the Belgian defensive midfielder.

Everton are understood to be keen on a cash-only deal and value Onana at around €60 million. However, they could be forced to sell their prized asset for just €40 million if they fail to retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.

Due to their financial situation, Barcelona are likely to struggle to spend a massive fee for Onana and are therefore looking to offer Everton players in return. They are desperately searching for a top-class No. 6 as they are yet to fill the void left by club legend Sergio Busquets' departure last summer.

Onana, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe since joining Everton from Lille in 2022 for a fee of £33 million. The 22-year-old has made 64 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring four goals and providing three assists.