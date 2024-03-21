Barcelona pursuing player-plus-cash deal to sign midfielder, €60m fee mooted: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Everton midfield dynamo Amadou Onana to Camp Nou in a player-plus-cash deal. As claimed by Barca Universal (via Spanish outlet Sport), the Toffees could be happy to land players like Clement Lenglet, Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati and Fermín in a deal that would see Onana moving to the Catalan club.

As per the aforementioned report, Everton value the Belgium international at around €60 million and are looking for a cash deal. However, Barcelona's financial struggles mean they cannot afford to spend such a massive fee for the signature of the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Everton could be forced to settle for €40 million for Onana if they fail to stay in the Premier League at the end of the season. They are currently just four points clear of the danger zone after their ten-point deduction was overturned into a six-point deduction.

However, if Everton receive another sanction for financial breaches before the end of the season, they might be unable to secure their status as a Premier League club. Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the situation but their hands are also tied because of their own financial situation.

The Blaugrana are desperately searching for a top-class number six as they are yet to fill the void left by the departure of Sergio Busquets. Onana has proven his quality at the top level despite his young age even at a struggling Everton side.

Since joining the Merseyside club in 2022 for a fee of £33 million, Onana has been a key player for the Toffees. He has so far made 64 appearances for Everton scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in, Onana excels both physically and technically and has what it takes to become a world-class defensive midfielder in the years to come. He looks poised to move to a bigger and better side with a host of clubs across Europe interested in his signature.

Barcelona star yet to receive a contract offer from the club: Reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is reportedly yet to receive a contract offer for the Blaugrana and his future depends on the next manager. The 32-year-old has his current deal expiring in the summer and could be on his way out.

It is understood that current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is a fan of the versatile Spaniard and wants him to stay. However, his future will be decided by whoever replaces Xavi in the hot seat.

Roberto is currently the longest-serving player at the Catalan club having come through the club's youth ranks and having made his debut in 2011. He has so far made 365 appearances for Barcelona scoring 19 goals and providing 42 assists.