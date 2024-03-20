Barcelona veteran has not received contract extension proposal from club, future depends on the Catalan side's next manager - Reports

Spanish defender Sergi Roberto is yet to receive a contract extension offer at Barcelona, as his future at Camp Nou currently depends on the new manager.

The 32-year-old's current deal will expire in the summer. Manager Xavi Hernandez, who has been in favor of Roberto staying at Camp Nou, will also be leaving at the end of the ongoing season.

As per the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Bluagrana skipper is yet to receive a call from club president Joan Laporta and his team. Roberto has been a part of Barcelona's all-youth teams and made his professional debut for the La Liga side against Malaga in 2011.

Since then, he has made 365 appearances for the senior squad of Bluagrana, bagging 19 goals and 42 assists. Roberto also scored the iconic goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2017. It guided Barca towards a 6-5 triumph on aggregate after they had trailed 4-0 in the first leg.

However, this season, the Spaniard's time at Blaugrana has been scarred by injuries. Roberto has made only 16 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

Atletico Madrid looking forward to signing Barcelona forward - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per football journalist Ruben Uria. According to the aforementioned report, Blaugrana are keen to get rid of the Polish forward at the end of the season.

Robert Lewandowski joined the Spanish side from Bayern Munich in July 2022. He enjoyed a stellar campaign during his first season with Barcelona, bagging 33 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances. He also won the La Liga's Pichichi trophy, scoring 23 league goals.

However, the Polish forward has failed to perform consistently for Xavi Hernandez's side in the ongoing campaign. Robert Lewandowski has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

As a result, the former Bayern Munich talisman is currently speculated to leave with Atletico Madrid interested. Diego Simeone's side have also signed the likes of Luis Suarez, Antonio Griezmann, and Memphis Depay in the past from Blaugrana.