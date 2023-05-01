Barcelona monitoring Real Madrid target with €40m release clause as alternative to PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid target Gabri Veiga if they fail in their pursuit of Lionel Messi. The Spaniard has a €40 million clause in Celta Vigo and has been in top form this season.

As per a report in SPORT, Barcelona have started to look at alternatives for Messi. They have a few players on their radar, but believe Veiga can be a cheap plan B.

The 20-year-old midfielder has scored nine goals and assisted four times in 30 La Liga appearances this season. Barcelona will not be alone in the race, as Real Madrid and Arsenal are also looking to sign the midfielder.

Messi remains Barcelona's top target, but Xavi is ready to bring in Veiga and change his plans for next season. Reports suggested that the original plan was to have Messi as a centre-forward, but now he is ready to use Veiga as the attacking midfielder and continue with Robert Lewandowski as the striker.

Celta Vigo want to keep Barcelona and Real Madrid target

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has confirmed that the club are aware of the interest in Veiga. However, they are unwilling to let go of the midfielder.

He was quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying:

"We don't want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can't do anything there. We know some of his offers, and it is impossible to reach them. Gabri is a Celta player, he has that feeling. After the game with Espanyol, he went to see Celta B."

He added:

"There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven't asked us, we don't know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him. For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer [interested clubs] to the [release] clause. The decision is Gabri's, he will play wherever he wants."

Arsenal tried to sign the midfielder in the January window, but could not agree a deal with Celta Vigo.

