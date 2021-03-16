Barcelona News Roundup: Barca close to signing Premier League midfielder, Joan Laporta €70 million short on deposit needed to become president and more - 16 March 2021

Latest reports claim that a deal for one of Barcelona's top transfer targets is '95%' done.

Barcelona registered a thumping 4-1 win over Huesca to increase the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid. Lionel Messi turned in yet another spectacular performance to keep the Catalans' La Liga title hopes alive. There is a fresh twist in the presidential elections as the club prepares for a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 March 2021.

Ronald Koeman showers praise on Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was a happy man as his side thrashed Huesca 4-1 last night. It was a historic night for Lionel Messi as he matched Xavi's record for most appearances for the club, making his 767th outing in a Barcelona shirt and he celebrated that by turning in an inspirational performance.

Speaking to the press after the win, Ronald Koeman heaped praise on Lionel Messi. He said:

“I think Messi has shown that he is the best. The first goal was fantastic. He deserves so much to be important to this team. Luckily he’s still with us.

“It’s a very good result to keep growing. We had a good first half and we kept up the intensity in the second. We finally got a goal from a corner. People work hard on set pieces. A great goal for Óscar.”

Advertisement

Joan Laporta short by €70 million on deposit

FC Barcelona New President Election

Just when some stability seemed to have been restored at Barcelona, things have taken a fresh twist. In order for any presidential election winner to assume the role, he/she would have to deposit 15% of the club's budget, which in this case is €124 million.

Now, as per El Periodico, newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is short by €70 million on his deposit and the deadline for him to put down the money is Wednesday. If he cannot furnish the funds in time, the whole election process will need to be repeated.

📰 [RAC1🥇] | The energy company Audax Renovables is back to business again. The company could facilitate the signing of guarantees for Joan Laporta to become president. If there is a deal, one of the strongest people, Eduard Romeu, will be in the management of Laporta. pic.twitter.com/3P94ODAhYm — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona 95% done

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

According to Football Insider, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is now closer than ever to joining Barcelona. The Dutchman's contract with Liverpool runs out in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension.

Ronald Koeman has managed Wijnaldum for the Dutch international side and wants to reunite with him at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have been monitoring his situation for a while now and are now 95% done with the deal, according to the report.

Wijnaldum can play as both a no. 6 and a no. 9 and is quite an experienced campaigner.

Gini Wijnaldum about his contract: “At the moment there is no news. It's not that I'm not happy that I have to leave, I’m happy here. But it's not as easy as people think... you have to negotiate with the club and there are a lot of factors”. No agreement, as of today. 🔴 #lfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021