Barcelona News Roundup: Barca hold talks for Erling Haaland, Blaugrana interested in AC Milan star and more - 1 April 2021

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola arrived in Barcelona today to hold talks over a potential move.

There has been an air of positivity at Barcelona ever since Joan Laporta was elected club president. The Catalans have fought their way back into the La Liga title race and the club's top brass is working relentlessly behind the scenes ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 April 2021.

Lionel Messi gives Laporta a list of demands

Joan Laporte and Lionel Messi

According to Eurosport Spain’s Fermín de la Calle, Lionel Messi has given a list of demands to Joan Laporta. He expects the club to meet those demands if they want him to stay beyond the end of the season.

Lionel Messi will become a free agent in July. If the Cules want him to stay put, Messi wants them to make some statement signings. Eric Garcia's transfer is one of those deals. He also wants at least one marquee signing.

It is further claimed that Messi also wants the club to renew their trust in youth and focus on developing young players who are already at the club. The Argentine also wants to have an open line of communication with club president Joan Laporta and is appreciative of the reciprocal relationship he has had with Koeman.

Barcelona interested in Alessio Romagnoli

UC Sampdoria v AC Milan - Serie A

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their defense and are on the lookout for centre-backs. Their search for a centre-back who could be at the club for the long-term has led them to AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli.

Marca reports that Ronald Koeman is keen to sign Alessio Romagnoli. Koeman believes that the AC Milan captain would be the ideal centre-back signing for the Catalans this summer. Interestingly, Romagnoli is now playing second fiddle to Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea, and the 26-year-old is unsettled.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in making Tomori's deal permanent and that could force Romagnoli to look for other options.

Erling Haaland's representatives arrive in Barcelona to hold talks with Joan Laporta

The moment that Erling Haaland's father Alfie and agent Mino Raiola arrived in Barcelona for talks about a possible transfer 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/UpsDw4UAfu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 1, 2021

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola was accompanied by the player's father Alf Inge as the duo touched down at Barcelona to hold talks with Joan Laporta over a potential deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer.

Barcelona are in huge financial debt and there are question marks over how they plan to get the deal over the line. But this is confirmation of their intention to strike a deal for the 20-year-old who is one of the most sought-after players in Europe right now.

Erling Haaland is currently tied with Borussia Dortmund until 2024 but has a release clause of £66 million which will come into effect next summer. This could force the Bundesliga outfit to cash in on him this summer.

As per Sky Sports, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Haaland as well.