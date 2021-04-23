Barcelona News Roundup: Barca to offer a three-year contract to Lionel Messi, Club still interested in signing Ligue 1 star and more - 23 April 2021

Barcelona are in the final stages of preparing a formal contract offer for Lionel Messi.

Barcelona registered a thumping 5-2 victory over Getafe to keep themselves firmly in the hunt for the La Liga title. Lionel Messi bagged a brace while Griezmann and Araujo got on the scoresheet as well. Meanwhile, the club's top brass are keeping themselves busy with the preparations ahead of what's expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 April 2021.

Barcelona still in the European Super League

Despite the huge public uproar, Barcelona released a statement prior to the game against Getafe detailing why the club is still sticking to its decision to break away and form the European Super League.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only clubs remaining after all the other 10 founding clubs pulled out as the announcement of the European Super League was met with wide condemnation.

Barcelona released a full statement on their website. It ends as follows:

“The decision was made in the conviction that it would have been a historical error to turn down the opportunity to be part of this project as one of its founding members. As one of the world’s top sports club, our intention shall always be to be at the forefront, this being an indispensable part of the club’s identity and its sporting, social and institutional spirit.

“In whatever case, FC Barcelona, as a club that always has been and always shall be owned by each and every one of its members, expressly reserved the right to submit such an important decision to the final approval of its competent social bodies following careful and very necessary study of the proposal.”

Barcelona added that due to the “public reaction” that has been generated by the proposal of the European Super League, the club will do an in-depth analysis and “such in-depth analysis needs time and the necessary composure to avoid taking any rash action.”

Barcelona still interested in Memphis Depay

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Despite being extensively linked with other strikers like Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero, Barcelona remain interested in securing the services of Olympique Lyon striker Memphis Depay, according to RMC Sport.

The Dutchman's contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expires in the summer and he is all set to become a free-agent in the summer.

Ronald Koeman was keen to sign Depay last summer but Barcelona did not have the financial ability to pull off that move. As such, Depay will offer a great option to the Catalans as he can be signed on a free.

Barcelona preparing three-year contract for Lionel Messi

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

Joan Laporta is preparing a three-year contract as he attempts to persuade Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season, as per ESPN. Barcelona cannot afford to pay Lionel Messi his current wages, which is reportedly around €75 million a year, owing to their terrible financial condition.

But the club is looking at different formulas to keep the Argentine at the club. As per the report, Barcelona are ready to offer Messi a long-term deal despite him being 33 so that the player will be compensated over several years for the immediate reduction in his salary.

