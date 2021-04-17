Barcelona News Roundup: Barca president makes Erling Haaland promise, Juventus serious about signing Blaugrana forward and more - 17 April 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made a promise regarding their move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Barcelona will take on Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa Del Rey tonight. The Catalans are hoping to win their first piece of silverware of the season and will want to build on that momentum to make a final push in the La Liga title race. The club is also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 April 2021.

Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi contract talks are progressing

Joan Laporte Is Inaugurated As New FC Barcelona President

One of Joan Laporta's priorities right now is to extend Lionel Messi's contract. The Argentine is tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer with his deal set to expire in the coming months. However, there is a sense of optimism around his future after Laporta was elected president as Messi shares a good working relationship with him.

Speaking to Deportes Cuatro, Laporta said:

"Everything is progressing adequately. I will do everything within the club's capabilities to get him to stay. That's what we're doing. Messi is motivated. Everything is progressing adequately.

Juventus serious about Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Juventus are very interested in signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman seems to be regaining his confidence this season after enduring a few campaigns blighted by injury and disciplinary issues. Dembele's current contract with Barcelona expires in 2022.

According to Calciomercato, Ronald Koeman has told Barcelona's top brass that he wants to keep Dembele beyond this summer. However, with the player yet to agree a contract extension, Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload him for a sum in the ballpark of €50 million.

Though that is a bit of a hefty amount for a player whose contract will run out in a year, Juventus could try to pull off a swap deal for him. Barcelona are reportedly interested in Adrien Rabiot and the Bianconeri can drive down Dembele's price by offering the midfielder in exchange.

United and Juventus have been 'in the front row' in regards to a summer signing of Ousmane Dembele, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain some way behind, reports suggest Barcelona would accept €50million to sell him this summer. [@CmdotCom_En]#MUFC pic.twitter.com/sacyZMVsyY — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 17, 2021

Laporta says everything about Haaland will be 'done well'

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 1: Leg Two

Barcelona president Joan Laporta afforded some time to the press as he stopped at the airport today. Barcelona are cash-strapped but have been heavily linked with a move for Europe's most sought-after striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland's representatives touched down in Barcelona a couple of weeks ago to inform Barcelona of their demands. Given Barcelona's precarious financial condition, the feasibility of a deal has come under question.

But Laporta responded to questions about it by reaffirming that the club will make sure everything is 'done well' as far as their pursuit of Haaland is concerned. He said:

“We will do what we have to do and ensure that it’s done well.”

The meeting between Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s father and Joan Laporta has been positive. It was the first contact to discuss about the new Barcelona project - obviously there’s nothing done or advanced, race will be long as many clubs are involved... Barça are in. 🔴🔵 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021