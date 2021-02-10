Barcelona News Roundup: Barca presidential candidate identifies Ronald Koeman alternative, Blaugrana to be without three more players for Sevilla clash and more - 10 February 2021

Barcelona presidential candidate Juan Laporta has already lined up a Ronald Koeman replacement.

Barcelona have an important match tonight. They take on Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey tonight but not everything is going according to plan for the Catalans. Ronald Koeman and co. have been on a good run of late and they will be desperate to go all the way in the Copa Del Rey.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 February 2021.

Barcelona will look to not play Coutinho even after he returns from injury

Philippe Coutinho

According to journalist Javi Miguel on TV3’s program Onze, Barcelona are not planning to play Philippe Coutinho again this season and they have an interesting reason behind that.

Barcelona are in a terrible financial condition and have an outstanding debt of over 1 billion Euros. They're trying to cut costs on all fronts and have reportedly decided not to play Coutinho again this season as it will cost them more money in terms of variables as per the initial deal.

If Coutinho makes seven more appearances for Barcelona, they will be obliged to pay Liverpool €5 million. It is highly likely that the Brazilian will be offloaded in the summer.

Barcelona to be without three more players for Sevilla clash

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona's injury problems keep mounting. After Ronald Araujo sustained an ankle injury in the game against Real Betis this past weekend, Barcelona have now released a statement confirming the exclusion of three more players from the matchday squad.

Barcelona have confirmed that the trio of Sergino Dest, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite have been left out of the matchday squad. Sergino Dest has a problem with his right thigh while Miralem Pjanic has an issue with his left foot. Braithwaite is sidelined with a muscle problem in his right thigh.

Joan Laporta identifies Julian Nagelsmann as Ronald Koeman alternative

RB Leipzig v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

We're nearing the Barcelona presidential elections and the three candidates, Victor Font, Juan Laporta and Tony Freixa, will enter the final phase of their campaigns. Victor Font has been quite vocal about some of his plans, while Laporta has not delved much into the details of his project.

As per Sergio Gonzalez, Joan Laporta has lined up Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement for Ronald Koeman should things go south with the current manager. Gonzalez claims that Laporta also plans to appoint RB Leipzig's Director of Football, Ralf Ragnick, as the Sporting Director of Barcelona if he comes into charge.