Barcelona News Roundup: Barca rule out move for Premier League striker, Catalans lineup Brazilian defender as Gerard Pique replacement and more - 30 March 2021

Barcelona have ruled out a move for one of the players they have been strongly linked with for months.

Barcelona have been able to turn their fortunes around in the La Liga and have worked their way back into the title race. Now that Joan Laporta has been elected as the president of the club, the Catalans can start preparing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 March 2021.

Philippe Coutinho to go to Brazil for further treatment

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Things are not looking great for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho as his return from injury is set to be further delayed. Coutinho picked up a knee injury in December and has been sidelined ever since. He subsequently underwent surgery and it was revealed that the former Liverpool man would miss four months of action.

Barcelona have now released a statement on the official Barcelona website which says Coutinho is returning to Brazil for further treatment.

“The first team player Philippe Coutinho to travel to Brazil for medical treatment on his knee injury. The Brazilian was injured on 29 December in a game at Camp Nou against Eibar.”

❗ INJURY NEWS | @Phil_Coutinho



▶ The player will travel to Brazil for medical treatment on his knee injury



ℹ https://t.co/nWHiYUMydg pic.twitter.com/udZcttrC87 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 29, 2021

Barcelona eyeing Flamengo's Natan

Flamengo defender Natan (right)

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in Flamengo defender Natan and want him to be a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique. The Brazilian defender has garnered a lot of attention after rising through the ranks at the club.

He won the Brazilian Serie A in his first season for the senior side and is currently on loan at Red Bull Bragantino. However, the report adds that Barcelona will need to shell out an amount in the ballpark of €70 million to sign him.

Natan is a technically sound centre-back and is a modern centre-back who can pass the ball out from the back just as well as he can defend.

Barcelona rule out move for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Southampton - Premier League

On the back of Manchester City announcing that Sergio Aguero will leave the club in the summer, Barcelona have ruled out a move for him, as per Sport and El Mundo Deportivo. Aguero's signing has so far been viewed as one of the key parts of Barcelona's plan to make Lionel Messi stay beyond the end of the season.

However, the Catalans have reportedly ruled out a move for Sergio Aguero as he is not a good fit for the attacking style of play that Barcelona are looking for.