Barcelona News Roundup: Barca's 'big plan' to sign Bundesliga star revealed, Blaugrana open talks with Premier League striker and more - 14 April 2021

Real Madrid completed a league double over Barcelona with a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals in El Clasico this past weekend. Barcelona have fallen to third in the La Liga table and will need to keep plugging away to keep themselves in contention for the league title. The club are also preparing ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 April 2021.

Neymar confirms Paris Saint-Germain stay

Amid rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona, Neymar has confirmed that he intends to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain. Marca had earlier reported that Neymar's entourage is in talks with Barcelona, with the Brazilian seeking a reunion with Lionel Messi.

However, speaking to ESPN Brazil after Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League, Neymar said:

“This (the renewal) is no longer an issue. Obviously, I feel very comfortable and at home here at PSG. I feel happier than I was before.”

Barcelona in talks with Sergio Aguero's agent

Ever since Luis Suarez left Barcelona last summer, the Catalans have been without an out-and-out striker. Lionel Messi has stepped up to the plate once again but they are actively looking to add a striker to their team and they are looking at Sergio Aguero as one of their options.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that Barcelona are indeed in talks with Sergio Aguero's agent. Manchester City have confirmed that the Argentine will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Given how cash-strapped Barcelona are, signing Sergio Aguero on a free will be a good move for them.

Barcelona working on getting Erling Haaland deal across the line

Wednesday's edition of Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) carries 'Plan Haaland' as its main headline. The report goes into the details of Barcelona's plan to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker, whose representatives met with the club's top brass to discuss a potential move last week.

The report claims that Erling Haaland is Barcelona's 'big target'. However, due to their financial position, Barcelona are hoping that they can lure Haaland with the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi before going on to become the main man at the club once the latter steps down.

As such, Barcelona will ask Erling Haaland to take a wage cut and he will earn less than he would at any of his other potential destinations.

Barcelona are also hoping that Real Madrid will focus their efforts towards signing Kylian Mbappe as that will significantly work in their favour since the Spanish clubs are reportedly the frontrunners for Haaland's signature.

