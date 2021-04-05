Barcelona News Roundup: Barca stance on expensive Erling Haaland deal revealed, Ronald Koeman insists on signing Ligue 1 forward and more - 5 April 2021

Barcelona have already met with Erling Haaland's representatives but now we know what they think about making the signing this summer.

Barcelona have a great chance to go within a point of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid if they can win against Real Valladolid tonight. There has been a sense of optimism at the club ever since Joan Laporta was elected president and the club is now preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 April 2021.

Mino Raiola hits back at claims over Erling Haaland's future

Fake news travel quick and far 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Iifm9JjzM5 — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 4, 2021

Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge have been going around meeting representatives of top European clubs over a potential deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Naturally, this caused the rumour mill to go into overdrive and it was claimed that both Alf-Inge and Mino Raiola wanted to pocket €20 million each in any deal for Haaland.

Raiola took to Twitter to respond to those claims with a photo of the newspapers and articles bearing the news with the caption: "Fake news travels quick and far."

Ronald Koeman still insisting on signing Memphis Depay

Advertisement

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Barcelona will enter the transfer window with a strong motive to sign a new striker. Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay will become a free agent this summer and according to ESPN, Ronald Koeman wants to sign Memphis Depay.

Barcelona pursued a deal for Depay last summer but couldn't afford to match Lyon's valuation. This time around, Barcelona are hoping to make some sales to free up their wage bill in order to make new signings this summer.

Barcelona are serious about signing Erling Haaland in the summer but whether or not they will be able to afford him is still unknown. Depay offers a cheaper alternative and Koeman has already worked with him for the Dutch international side.

Barcelona board believes Erling Haaland's deal is 'very difficult' to pursue

Advertisement

1. FC Koeln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland's representatives met with Barcelona a few days ago. According to ESPN, Barcelona president Joan Laporte left the meeting committed to finding a way to sign the Norwegian striker. However, they acknowledge the fact that signing Haaland will be 'very difficult'.

Barcelona's gross debt currently stands at €1.2 billion and the club will need to sell several players and possibly even ask the players to take a wage cut to facilitate Haaland's signing.

The meeting between Mino Raiola, Erling Haaland’s father and Joan Laporta has been positive. It was the first contact to discuss about the new Barcelona project - obviously there’s nothing done or advanced, race will be long as many clubs are involved... Barça are in. 🔴🔵 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021