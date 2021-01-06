Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca transfer target rejects contract extension, Youngster leaves club on loan and more: 6 January 2021

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in the pursuit of one of the main transfer targets.

Barcelona will be desperate to take all three points against Athletic Bilbao to keep within touching distance of the top four. The club is looking to do some business in the January transfer window and is braced for a hectic few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 January 2021.

Fabrizio Romano says Neymar is serious about playing with Messi

Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi's future continues to be the subject of a lot of speculation. The Argentine has entered the final months of his contract at Barcelona and is not looking to extend. This means that he is currently free to enter a pre-contract agreement with any club of his choosing.

Neymar Jr. had earlier gone vocal about his desire to reunite with Lionel Messi and according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast, the Brazilian was very serious about wanting to play alongside his former teammate again.

However, the only way in which Neymar's wish can come true is if Messi chooses to join Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona are not in a financial condition to sign the Brazilian and extend the Argentine's contract as well.

Barcelona youngster Carles Alena leaves to Getafe on loan

Carles Alena

Barcelona youngster Carles Alena has left to join fellow La Liga side Getafe on loan for the rest of the season, the club has confirmed. The youngster who has already made 43 appearances for the senior side has only played twice in the La Liga and was expected to be sent out on loan so that he can garner more minutes under his belt.

A product of the famed La Masia academy, Alena first broke through to the first-team setup in the 2016/17 season after rising through the ranks. The club released an official statement today that read:

FC Barcelona and Getafe CF have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Carles Aleñá until the end of the 2020/21 season. The Madrid club will take over the player's wages.

[LATEST NEWS ❗]

Carles Aleñá loaned out to Getafe. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 6, 2021

Talks between Liverpool and Georginio Wijnaldum reach an impasse

Gini Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is wanted by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona and the Dutchman has entered the final months of his contract at Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have tabled a new contract offer to Georginio Wijnaldum but the midfielder has not accepted it.

Wijnaldum wants wages higher than are being offered and wants it to be more at par with the highest earners at the club. However, the 30-year-old remains keen on staying at Anfield.

Though Ronald Koeman remains keen on roping him in, the Cules are yet to make a formal offer for Wijnaldum and are waiting to see how his contract situation plays out.