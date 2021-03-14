Barcelona News Roundup: Barca want to sign Rapid Vienna star, Blaugrana make final decision on Coutinho's future and more - 14 March 2021

Barcelona are keen on signing a Rapid Vienna star who will become a free-agent in the summer.

Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League and are now focusing on the La Liga title race. League leaders Atletico Madrid have already won their weekend fixture and as such, the Catalans cannot afford to slip up as they take on Huesca on Monday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 March 2021.

Ilaix Moriba's dad talks about youngster's future

Barcelona are reportedly keen to renew youngster Ilaix Moriba's contract. His current deal will run out in 2022. The 18-year-old scored his first goal for the club against Osasuna last week and ever since there has been a lot of speculation over his future.

Now, Moriba's father has revealed that he hopes his son can spend the rest of his career at Barcelona. Speaking to Sport, Moriba said:

“I consider Ronald the “Pope of Ilaix.” A person who gives you a chance at life like he has given my son must be very grateful. Not all coaches do that kind of gesture. If it weren’t for Koeman, some of these youngsters wouldn’t be in the first team.

“With this dynamic, thanks to Koeman, I am one hundred percent thinking about Barça. Why go away? At that age, risking going to another team when you have a coach who, in a complicated match like Sevilla’s, he bets on a young boy from La Masia. That has to be valued. Almost no one does.”

Barcelona ready to axe Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have finally decided to end Philippe Coutinho's nightmare stint at the club. According to SPORT, the Cules will be ready to sell him in the summer and have slapped a £45 million price tag on the Brazilian.

As per the report, Barcelona still owe Liverpool somewhere in the region of £45 million from the initial £140 million deal. As such, the forwards from Coutinho's sale will be used to pay Liverpool.

The new Barcelona board has reportedly deemed Coutinho surplus to requirements and given how desperate the club is to offload players, he is almost certain not to be at the club beyond the end of the season.

Barcelona keen on Yusuf Demir

Barcelona have joined the race to sign Rapid Vienna's 17-year-old midfielder, Yusuf Demir, as per ESPN (via Barca Blaugranes). Several European giants are interested in the youngster whose contract with the Austrian club is set to expire in the summer.

A bidding war is expected to break out in the summer for the youngster. It's a little surprising to see Barcelona's name thrown in the mix as they are stocked in the midfield department and are in quite a precarious financial position to be entering into a bidding war with clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

