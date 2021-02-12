Barcelona News Roundup: Barca interest in Sevilla forward confirmed, Mauricio Pochettino hits back at Ronald Koeman over comments on Lionel Messi and more - 12 February 2021

One of Barcelona's scouts has confirmed that Barcelona are monitoring the Sevilla star.

Barcelona enjoyed a good spell of results until they were brought back to the ground by Sevilla last weekend as they beat them 2-0 in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final tie. Off the field, Barcelona are preparing for what could be a testing summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 February 2021.

Luis Garcia tips Barcelona to sign either Haaland or Alexander Isak

Erling Haaland

Former Barcelona midfielder Luis Garcia believes the club desperately need to sign a new striker to make a solid comeback. Barcelona have suffered in the goalscoring department after showing Luis Suarez the exit door in the summer.

Garcia believes that signing a predatory finisher is of utmost importance to Blaugrana and he has billed Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak as potential signings.

Speaking to Goal, Luis Garcia said:

“The departure of Suarez was a big loss. I think Barcelona were in a bit of a mess with the chairman, the new coach arriving and the situation with Lionel Messi. And look at where he is now, getting sharper every weekend and top scorer of La Liga. He is showing how much of a killer he is inside the area.

“I think it was a big blow for Barcelona as it’s difficult to find a centre-forward like him, especially with the pandemic and a lack of money. We saw it in the January transfer market and how there weren't many big moves. And it is no different for Barcelona.

“Of course, there are a few strikers out there. We’ve got Haaland on top, a striker who is a different number nine to what Barcelona are used to. They have been playing Antoine Griezmann as a number nine and also Messi and Martin Braithwaite. But these are not forwards who are built for this kind of Barcelona

“Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad is another striker who I really like to watch. He’s a young talent, tall, has quality on the ball."

As reported, Borussia Dortmund may sell a few players if they don't reach the Champions League. While the departure of Jadon Sancho is set in stone, Gio Reyna and/or Raphaël Guerreiro could also be sold. Dortmund will try to keep Erling Haaland for another season, though. #BVB — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) February 11, 2021

Pochettino responds to Ronald Koeman's criticism on PSG's pursuit of Lionel Messi

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Paris Saint-Germain have been quite vocal about their interest in signing Lionel Messi. The PSG chief and players like Neymar and Angel Di Maria have publicly talked about the prospect of the Ligue 1 champions signing Lionel Messi. Ronald Koeman recently said that these comments showed a 'lack of respect' from PSG's side.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has now responded to Koeman's comments. Speaking to Onda Cero radio station El Transistor, Pochettino said:

“I understand that you should talk as little as possible about a player who is not in your team but that is not only applicable for PSG, but for all teams to carry out their transfer strategies and for are players who are ending their contract. From Paris, no one has been disrespected.

“For a player to express a desire that he would like to play in the same team with another player, it seems to me to be valid. Many Barça players expressed their desire for Neymar to return. I have been watching all the teams for more than a year, so yes, I have studied Barça. Messi is a machine, a competitive animal.”

Barcelona interested in signing Bryan Gil

SD Eibar v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

As per MARCA, Barcelona scout German Vaya Ballabriga ‘Mani’ has confirmed the club's interest in signing 19-year-old striker Bryan Gil. Gil is currently on loan at SD Eibar from Sevilla.

The youngster reportedly has a €35 million release clause. Bryan Gil rose through the ranks at Sevilla before making giant strides for the reserve side in 2019. He broke into the first team and made 20 appearances before being loaned out to Leganes for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

He has since been sent on loan to SD Eibar where he has impressed, scoring three goals and providing two assists from across 16 appearances.

German Vaya Ballabriga compares Bryan Gil to Neymar and has said that Barcelona need to act quick if they want to sign him for €35 million. He believes that the release clause could shoot up to €150 million if he signs a new contract with Sevilla.