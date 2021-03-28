Barcelona News Roundup: Blaugrana want 20-year-old striker to succeed Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum's stance on Barca move revealed and more - 28 March 2021

Barcelona's priority this summer will be to keep Lionel Messi at the club but if they fail to do so, they have a backup plan in place.

Barcelona will be prepared to make one final push for the La Liga title race when club football returns this weekend. They have been able to turn this season around after a sluggish start and the Catalans now stand a chance of winning the domestic double this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 March 2021.

Barcelona to battle Real Madrid for Fabian Ruiz

AZ Alkmaar v SSC Napoli: Group F - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona and Real Madrid have turned their attention towards Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to various Italian outlets (via Sport). Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder, who is tipped to leave the Partenopei this summer.

Napoli are currently sixth in the Serie A table and are unlikely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this term. The club is already in a bad place financially and will look to cash in on some of their players this summer.

Ruiz is currently tied with Napoli until 2023. The reports claim that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping that Ruiz can be sold for around €60 million if he can go on to do a good job for Spain at the Euros this summer.

Fabian Ruiz could be back in La Liga next season https://t.co/2byNhcphUW — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) March 27, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum has privately told Barcelona he will accept their offer

Sheffield United v Liverpool - Premier League

Georginio Wijnaldum is one of Barcelona's main transfer targets presently. The Dutchman's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and it does not look like he will sign an extension.

Barcelona are hoping to sign Wijnaldum on a free with Ronald Koeman keen to sign the player he has previously managed for the Dutch international side.

As per Football Insider, Wijnaldum has already privately indicated to Barcelona that he will accept their offer in the summer. The report adds that Barcelona have assured Ronald Koeman that he will remain at the helm and this goes a long way towards Wijnaldum wanting to move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona to sign Erling Haaland if Lionel Messi leaves

Erling Haaland

According to AS, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made extending Lionel Messi's contract his priority between now and the end of the season. However, if Messi decides to call it a day on his Barcelona career and leaves the club, they will look to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe right now and at 20-years-old, he is already considered one of the best strikers in the world. Laporta reportedly views Erling Haaland as the heir to Lionel Messi.

The report adds that if Lionel Messi stays put at the club, they will pursue a deal for Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

Barcelona will make Erling Haaland their top transfer target if Lionel Messi leaves this summer, according to AS 👀 pic.twitter.com/QR4j6ulBJ4 — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2021