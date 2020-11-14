Barcelona News Roundup: Crucial update on Neymar's return, Blaugrana fail to agree pay cuts with players, and more — 14th November 2020

Barcelona continue to endure a tumultuous time on and off the pitch, with the Catalan giants in a state of financial turmoil due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Ronald Koeman's side have blown hot and cold in the 2020-21 season and speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future continues to intensify, as he prepares to enter the last six months of his Barcelona contract.

With the presidential elections scheduled for 2021, Barcelona are set to undergo wholesale changes in the coming months. On that note, here's the latest news about the Catalan giants, as they prepare to enter a new era.

Neymar could force through PSG exit for Barcelona return

According to Spanish publication AS, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar could look to force his way out of the Parisian club to seal a sensational return to Barcelona. The Brazilian has just over a year left on his current deal and is no closer to putting pen to paper on a new contract.

PSG, however, are in talks with him to offer him an extension, with Thomas Tuchel's side unwilling to lose him on a free transfer after smashing the world record to secure his signature.

Leonardo:



"Talks are starting with Neymar. However, it is a question of timing. The idea of a contract extension is there."

Neymar has long been linked with a return to Barcelona and has been touted as the heir to Messi's throne, but it remains to be seen if the enigmatic Brazilian returns to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona fail to agree pay cuts with their players

Barcelona's financial situation has seemingly gone from bad to worse, as the Catalan giants failed to agree a pay cut with their players for the 2020-21 season. The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the club's finances, due to which the Catalans were hoping to work out an agreement with their star players.

However, it has been reported that the club hierarchy and the players have reached an impasse in negotiations, with only Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique and Frenkie de Jong agreeing to take pay cuts.

Barcelona are in a state of financial turmoil and it remains to be seen how they take things forward from here, with the players unwilling to reduce their salaries as things stand.

Alejandro Balde attracting interest from Chelsea

According to Spanish publication Sport, Premier League giants are looking to snap up Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde. The youngster is highly-rated at the Catalan club and has been dubbed as the "next Ansu Fati,'' although he's more of a defensive-minded player.

Aside from Chelsea, Premier League champions Liverpool have also been credited with an interest. Barcelona have no intention of parting with their prized asset and are likely to stand their ground if they receive an offer in the coming months.