Barcelona News Roundup: Laporta and Ronald Koeman agree over three summer signings, Blaugrana interested in Bundesliga striker and more - 25 March 2021

Despite being cash-strapped, Barcelona are looking to sign some quality players this summer.

Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad by six goals to one this past weekend to stay within touching distance of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalans are focused on winning a domestic double and the club are also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 25 March 2021.

Lionel Messi tipped to sign new Barcelona deal

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has tipped Lionel Messi to extend his contract at Barcelona. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services. However, Rivaldo believes that Messi will end up staying at Barcelona now that the team is improving and a new president has been elected.

Rivaldo told Betfair:

"Barcelona are massively improving in the last few weeks capitalising on Lionel Messi’s superb form and the election of a new president.

"Messi looks much more connected and happier since Juan Laporta’s arrival – a president he knows well.

"For that reason, I’m starting to believe more and more that Messi might reach an agreement with the new board and sign a new contract to stay at the club for a few more years.

"Messi had a confidence boost with the new president election – someone he has a good connection with – raising the chances of him considering to stay for a bit longer."

Barcelona interested in Andre Silva

Eintracht Frankfurt v 1. FC Koeln - Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has been on fire this season. He has scored 21 goals from 24 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this term. Barcelona will look to sign Andre Silva if they cannot land Erling Haaland, according to BILD.

Despite Silva being an important player for them, Eintracht Frankfurt will listen to offers in the ballpark of €40 million. The report adds that Barcelona are yet to make contact with Eintracht Frankfurt but they maintain a good relationship with Silva's representatives- Gestifute.

Gestifute is headed by Jorge Mendes, who is Ansu Fati's agent as well. He is reportedly in 'close contact' with newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Andre Silva was directly involved in three of Eintracht Frankfurt's four goals in the first half vs. Union Berlin:



⚽️ 2 goals

🅰️ 1 assists



Directly involved in 24 goals in 24 BL games this season.

Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman agree to three signings

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Barcelona are expected to make some moves in the summer transfer window despite being short on funds. They are expected to dive into the free-agent market. According to OkDiario, Joan Laporta has promised to back Ronald Koeman in the summer.

As of now, Laporta and Ronald Koeman are in agreement over three players. They both want to sign Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum. Barcelona are inching closer to sealing a deal for Eric Garcia.

Memphis Depay and Wijnaldum will be out of contract this summer and Barcelona have been heavily linked with both players.

Joan Laporta: “Ronald Koeman, you know you have the confidence of our board. The team has improved and we are very happy and hopeful. We will make the necessary efforts to have a competitive team to win everything" #FCB 🤝 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 17, 2021