Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to stay at Barca on one condition, Blaugrana set asking price for Sergi Roberto and more - 10 March 2021

Barcelona have finally made a breakthrough in their efforts to make Lionel Messi stay but they will have to concede to one of his demands.

Barcelona have one of their most important matches of the season tonight as they take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Though they have been in good domestic form, overturning a 4-1 deficit still looks like an almost impossible task.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 March 2021.

Jordi Cruyff looking to work his way back to Barcelona

Jordi Cruyff

Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff's son Jordi Cruyff is looking to engineer a way back to Camp Nou. Cruyff is currently the head coach of Chinese Super League team Shenzen FC.

But as per El Mundo Deportivo, Cruyff is expected to be part of new Barcelona president Joan Laporta's team. He is looking to end his ties with the Chinese club on good terms so that he can return to Barcelona in a technical role.

Earlier this week, however, Cruyff denied any agreement with Barcelona over a return. He had said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“For now I have not had any contact with Barcelona and whatever happens will always be with the approval of Shenzhen Kaisa Group.”

Barcelona slap €60 million price tag on Sergi Roberto

Sergio Roberto

Sergi Roberto has struggled to fit in under new manager Ronald Koeman. His season has also been obstructed by injuries and has made just eight appearances this season in La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Joan Laporta has made making Lionel Messi stay his top priority. Barcelona desperately need to offload some players as well. Roberto is currently contracted to the club until 2022 and the club has slapped a €60 million price tag on the player and won't entertain any offer lower than that.

📰 [MD] | Barcelona want 60 million euros for Sergi Roberto. His contract expires in 2022. The new management has to make a decision about the player. pic.twitter.com/t8JEYbmaFu — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) March 9, 2021

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona on one condition

Lionel Messi

According to Spanish transfer expert Graham Hunter (via Daily Express), the odds of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona beyond the end of the season have increased dramatically. He added that Messi will put pen to paper on a new deal if Barcelona are willing to match his contract demands.

He told TalkSport (via Daily Express):

“The chances were nil last summer. They were about 25 per cent in the autumn, and I think they’ve increased to about 60 or 65 per cent. So, I think he’ll stay.

“They still have to offer him the money, we’re back to money again. They have to say, ‘Here’s what we value you staying’. And if they get that right, then maybe he stays.”

Today could be the last time Lionel Messi plays in the Champions League for Barcelona 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CYh9vGMf8l — Goal (@goal) March 10, 2021