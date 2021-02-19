Barcelona News Roundup: Manchester City distance themselves from move for Lionel Messi, Barca rejected Manchester United's €150 million bid for youngster and more - 19 February 2021

Barcelona have received a major boost in their efforts to keep Lionel Messi beyond the end of the season.

Barcelona have to shrug off painful memories from their 4-1 defeat in the Champions League in midweek and move on. They face Cadiz in La Liga tomorrow and the Cules cannot afford to slip up.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 February 2021.

Barcelona could receive €11 million from Atletico Madrid for Luis Suarez

Cadiz CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

This has not been a season worth remembering for Barcelona and things took a turn for the worse as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Their goalscoring has taken a massive hit in the absence of Luis Suarez, who left the club in the summer to join title-rivals Atletico Madrid. According to SPORT, there is a bit of good news for Barcelona as they could get €11 million from Atletico Madrid for Luis Suarez.

The report claims that Barcelona have already received €5 million through the sale of Suarez. But they stand to gain €2 million more when Atletico Madrid make it to the next stage of the Champions League. They will get another 2 more when Suarez plays a certain number of games.

The final instalment will be given if Luis Suarez remains at the club next season.

Barcelona rejected Manchester United's €150 million bid for Ansu Fati

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Ansu Fati signed a new deal at Barcelona in September last year and he is now tied to the club until 2024. The teenager has been an absolute revelation and was arguably Barcelona's best player in the opening stages of the season.

Manchester United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Ansu Fati's progress and Mundo Deportivo claim that the Red Devils made a €150 million bid. However, then Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu flatly refused to sell him.

But it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt as Manchester United were unwilling to match Jadon Sancho's €120 million valuation and that's a player they were desperate to sign.

From Spain: Manchester United presented an offer worth around €150m from Barcelona's Ansu Fati



It all feels like Barca PR.#MUFC #FCB https://t.co/heS6RtgZTo pic.twitter.com/xfK0YGbSjJ — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) February 19, 2021

Manchester City distance themselves from Lionel Messi move

Lionel Messi

Manchester City were being viewed as one of the most likely destinations if Lionel Messi were to leave Barcelona in the summer. However, as per BBC Sport, Manchester City are distancing themselves from links with a move for Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are threatened with another early Champions League exit and their chances of extending Messi's contract are now diminishing. BBC sources tell them that Barcelona have not tabled an offer nor have they been in talks with Messi's camp.