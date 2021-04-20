Barcelona News Roundup: Mino Raiola discusses potential deal for AC Milan defender with Barca, Fresh twist in Lionel Messi contract talks and more - 20 April 2021

Barcelona's hopes of extending Lionel Messi's contract have reportedly been dented after a new development.

Barcelona have won the Copa Del Rey and things are looking up for the Catalans as they prepare to make one final push in the La Liga title race. President Joan Laporta and co. are working relentlessly behind the scenes to prepare for what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 April 2021.

Florentino Perez says Joan Laporta didn't need much convincing about European Super League

The announcement of the European Super League has been met with condemnation from all quarters. However, the would-be chairman of the league and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sounded determined while speaking to El Chiringuito about the European Super League.

Perez revealed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not require much convincing about the importance of the European Super League. He said:

“Barcelona are going through a difficult economic situation, Laporta immediately understood and accepted like all the great clubs in the world.

“This Super League will save the entire world of football. It wasn’t difficult to convince Joan Laporta because he has a responsibility to his club and it’s fans.”

This is in contradiction with what Joan Laporta said about the idea of the European Super League when quizzed about it back in January. He told Cope (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I think the European Super League is killing the football industry.”

Mino Raiola holds talks with Barcelona for Alessio Romagnoli

AC Milan captain and defender Alessio Romagnoli is currently unsettled at the club after losing his spot to Fikayo Tomori. The centre-back is expected to be given the chance to impress when the Rossoneri take on Sassuolo tomorrow but it is unclear whether Romagnoli will feature in AC Milan's plans for the future.

According to Calciomercato, Romagnoli's agent Mino Raiola is already looking for a new club for his client. Juventus have registered an interest in the 26-year-old. However, they are not alone in the race to sign him, as the report adds that Mino Raiola has met with Barcelona to explore the option of a potential deal in the summer.

Barcelona will reportedly make Romagnoli a priority if Samuel Umtiti leaves the club in the summer.

Lionel Messi's contract extension in limbo

Barcelona joining the European Super League has put Lionel Messi in a peculiar position. Messi's current contract expires in the summer and the player is yet to sign an extension.

He came close to leaving the club last summer but had to eventually stay put due to a clause in his contract that priced potential buyers out of a deal. According to Marca, Barcelona will be in a much better financial position if they join the European Super League and will be able to match Messi's contract demands.

However, UEFA and FIFA have stayed quite firm on their stance that players who play in the Super League will be banned from representing their countries.

So even though the Super League puts Barcelona in a position where they can meet Messi's wage demands, the outcome will depend on where Messi's ambitions lie with respect to his international career.

The report adds that Lionel Messi and his father are expected to meet the Barcelona management soon for showdown talks.

