Barcelona News Roundup: Paris Saint-Germain's plan to sign Lionel Messi revealed, Miralem Pjanic hits out at lack of game time and more - 15 February 2021

Barcelona have to be on high-alert because Paris Saint-Germain seem quite serious about signing Lionel Messi.

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie tomorrow. The Catalans have been in good form and will fancy their chances against the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The club is also planning ahead of what is tipped to be a hectic summer transfer window for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from15 February 2021.

Ronald Koeman urges referees to protect superstars like Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo

Neymar Jr.

Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona in the Champions League. The Brazilian was on the receiving end of a reckless challenge in the match between PSG and Caen last week and has now been ruled out for at least a month.

Ronald Koeman is disappointed with the fact that Neymar won't be playing against his side. He called on the referees to protect players like Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to the press ahead of the tie, Koeman said,

'You have to protect this type of player. 'Players like Neymar, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. Because they are the players who allow us to enjoy ourselves. Referees have to protect them, although there is contact in this sport.'

Miralem Pjanic says he doesn't know why he is not getting more minutes at Barcelona

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer. The 30-year-old who used to be the main orchestrator in the centre of the park for the Bianconeri but has not been used as much as a player of his quality would be expected to at Barcelona.

Speaking to Telefoot,

'The exact reasons why I've not had the playing time expected, I don't have them. I keep working and you have to respect the decisions that are taken, even if you don't agree. I want to leave my mark at this club."

Paris Saint-Germain to part with Kylian Mbappe to sign Lionel Messi

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

As per Cuatro, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an elaborate plan to secure the services of Lionel Messi. The report claims that there are four reasons why Messi could go to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

First of all, they believe that Messi wants to reunite with his old teammate Neymar. Secondly, PSG have been in touch with Messi's cap. Thirdly, Messi has not yet signed an extension and finally, Kylian Mbappe might be on his way out.

Mbappe's current contract expires in the summer of 2022 which means that if PSG want to cash in on him, they will need to sell him this summer. They will need to sell the Frenchman anyway to clear up their wage bill so that Lionel Messi can join.

As such, PSG are ready to part with Mbappe to facilitate Lionel Messi's signing.