Barcelona News Roundup: Premier League striker agrees to join Barca in the summer, Blaugrana put five players up for sale and more - 15 March 2021

Barcelona have an agreement in place to sign one of the Premier League's finest strikers in the summer.

Despite their exit from the Champions League, Barcelona seem to be steadying their ship under Ronald Koeman. They have been in good form domestically and will now focus their efforts on giving Atletico Madrid a run for their money as far as the La Liga title race is concerned. The club is also preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

Xavi hopes Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for many more seasons

Lionel Messi and Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi has spoken about the prospect of Lionel Messi staying at the club beyond the end of the season. Lionel Messi is all set to match Xavi's record for most appearances for Barcelona as the Argentine gets ready to walk out in the red and blue for the 767th time.

Talking to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi expressed his delight at Messi matching his record and also said that he hopes his former teammate will continue to be at Barcelona for many more seasons. Xavi said:

"You could see that Leo would end up surpassing me. If he did not leave Barca it was clear that he would add many more games and he is still young to continue playing, he has a lot of football left, so he can play many more games. It had to be Leo.

“It is fair that the best player in history is the one who has played in the Barca shirt the most times. It is an honour that the best player in the world, and for me in history, is the one who surpasses me. Leo is like that, he's insurmountable, you can't compete with him because he always wins.”

On Messi's future, Xavi said:

“I hope he can add many more games as a Barca player and leave a historic figure, I hope that he will be at Barca for many more seasons.”

Barcelona put five players up for sale

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Barcelona are in a precarious financial condition due to multiple reasons including but not restricted to the Covid-19 pandemic. They desperately need to offload some players in the summer to balance their books. If they are to bring in new signings as well, Barcelona will need to furnish funds by selling some of their current players.

According to Marca, Joan Laporta has put Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann up for sale. The report also adds that Erling Haaland is a dream signing for Laporta and he is hoping to get enough funds to seal his dream transfer deal this summer.

Sergio Aguero has agreement with Laporta to join Barcelona

Sergio Aguero

According to AS, Sergio Aguero has an agreement with Barcelona to join the club on a two year deal. The report claims that both Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia will arrive from Manchester City in the summer on free transfers.

The deal has not yet been signed but Barcelona are confident about roping in Aguero during the summer transfer window. They are also hoping that the Argentine's entry will help convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club.

