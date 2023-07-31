Barcelona offer €8 million plus variables in opening bid to sign Spanish defender: Reports

Barcelona have made their next move in the transfer market, offering €8 million along with additional variables to secure the services of 18-year-old defender Ivan Fresneda.

With the European football giants seeking reinforcements in the right-back position, Fresneda has emerged as a top target, sparking much speculation in recent months.

The young defender's potential move has garnered attention from several top clubs across Europe. However, it seems as though the Blaugrana are the only major club interested in his services.

Journalist Gerard Romero (via Football Espana) has suggested that Barcelona's 18-year-old Estanis Pedrola could be part of the deal to bring Fresneda to the Catalan side.

Real Valladolid, the youngster's current club, might be interested in acquiring Pedrola. However, it is uncertain whether it would be through a loan arrangement or a permanent transfer with a sell-on clause.

Since breaking into Valladolid's first team in January 2022, Fresneda has featured in 26 games across various competitions, showcasing his potential as a promising defensive talent.

However, with his release clause estimated to be around €20 million, securing his signature may require further negotiations.

According to Matte Moretto (via BarcaTimes), Barca have taken a slightly different route in meeting the valuation set by Valladolid. Rather than an upfront €20 million, they have reportedly offered the Liga 2 outfit €8 million upfront, along with €10 million in variables.

With the clubs now engaged in discussions and negotiations, time will tell if the young Fresneda will don Barcelona's iconic colors in the upcoming season.

Ousmane Dembele's to PSG: Negotiations emerge as Barcelona winger's release clause remains untriggered

FC Barcelona v A-League All Stars

The transfer news surrounding Ousmane Dembele and his speculated move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken an intriguing turn.

Contrary to initial speculations, it has been reported by Sergio Gonzalez (via BarcaUniversal) that Dembele's €50 million release clause will not be activated before the end of the day.

Instead, both Barcelona and PSG have agreed to enter negotiations to determine a suitable transfer fee at the winger's request. The French winger has already reportedly reached a crucial stage in securing a move to the Ligue 1 champions, having reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Parisian club.

The journalist revealed that while Dembele's release clause will not be triggered, the two clubs are likely to settle on a sum close to the clause's €50 million value.

According to Gonzalez, the transfer operation is expected to be concluded at a fee ranging from €40 to €50 million, with the entirety of the amount being deposited into Barcelona's funds.

In addition, PSG will pay a commission to Dembele's agent as part of the deal. If the release clause were to be activated, the Spanish giants would be entitled to only half of the total sum, which amounts to €25 million. The other half would go to Dembele and his representative, as stipulated in the terms of the winger's contract.