Barcelona could offer attacker in player-plus-cash deal to sign Joao Felix permanently: Reports

Barcelona could allegedly offer in-form attacker Ferran Torres in a potential player-plus-cash deal to secure Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix's services on a permanent deal.

Earlier this summer, the Blaugrana signed Felix on a season-long temporary move on the deadline day. They have reaped rewards of the deal as the Portuguese has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 26 outings across all competitions so far this campaign.

Torres, on the other hand, is currently on a fine run of form for the Catalan side. He has contributed five goals and one assist in his team's last six matches, including a hat-trick in a recent 4-2 win over Real Betis.

Now, according to Catalan news website Todofichajes, Barcelona could attempt to use the ex-Manchester City and Valencia attacker to permanently sign Felix. They are also keen to part ways with the Spaniard to make room for winter signing Vitor Roque in the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona, who are currently third with 44 points from 20 La Liga games, allegedly value Torres in the region of €35 million. With Atletico Madrid expected to decrease their asking price for Felix from €70 million to €50 million, the Blaugrana could offer €15 million plus Torres to land the Portuguese's signature.

So far, Torres has found the back of the net 25 times and laid out 13 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

Pau Cubarsi opines on first Barcelona start

Earlier this Sunday (January 21), Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi made his full debut in a 4-2 La Liga win at Real Betis. He was replaced by Joao Felix in the 81st minute of the clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Following the end of the recent contest, the 17-year-old opened up on his first start for Xavi Hernandez's side. He told his club's media (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"I am very happy. It has been the best week of my life. It means a lot to be able to debut with the Barça first team, because I have always been a Culé and for me, it is a dream."

Cubarsi, who made his debut in a cup clash on January 18, continued:

"The day before in training I found out I might be in the starting line-up, but it wasn't confirmed until Xavi announced the team. I was so happy. I was very nervous at first, but as I gained confidence I started to go with the flow and be myself."

Cubarsi, who has been an unused substitute 11 times this campaign, is believed to stay in the Blaugrana's first-team plans in the near future. He could act as a squad option with defensive pair Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso currently out injured.