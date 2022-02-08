Barcelona offer long-term contract worth €8 million per season for 29-year-old midfielder - Reports

FC Barcelona have offered a five-year contract worth €8 million net per season to Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, according to La Repubblica (via SempreInter.com).

Marcelo Brozovic has entered the final six months of his Inter Milan contract. However, the Serie A champions are hoping to tie down their star midfielder to a new contract.

According to the aforementioned source, the Nerazzurri have already offered the 29-year-old midfielder a four-year deal worth €6 million. Inter Milan are certain that Brozovic will pen an extension in the next 10 days

However, Barcelona's offer of higher wages and one extra year on the contract is the reason why Brozovic is yet to commit to Inter Milan for the foreseeable future. The Croatian midfielder is in a position to leave for the Nou Camp in the summer on a free transfer once his contract runs down.

The Catalan giants are looking to strengthen their midfield for the upcoming season. Sergio Busquets is currently 33-year-old and not getting any younger while Frenkie de Jong is always linked with a move away from the Nou Camp.

Xavi, however, does have a good crop of young midfielders coming through the ranks. These include Gavi, Pedri and Nico Gonzalez.

Signing Brozovic on a five-year contract could be a big risk for Barcelona. The midfielder is already 29 and would hinder the progress made by the aforementioned young midfielders.

Marcelo Brozovic has made over 270 appearances for Inter Milan since his move from Dimano Zagreb in the summer of 2016. The 29-year-old midfielder has been ever-present for Inter Milan in Serie A this season, playing all 23 matches so far.

As things stand, the Croatian midfielder has made 30 appearances across all competitions and has contributed a goal and two assists.

Barcelona secure an impressive win over fellow top four rivals Atletico Madrid

Barcelona gave one of their best performances under Xavi Hernandez when they secured a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, Dani Alves and Ronald Araujo were enough to secure all three points on Saturday.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Moving up with 𝗫𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮́𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇 Moving up with 𝗫𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮́𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇 📈 Moving up with 𝗫𝗮𝘃𝗶 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮́𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇

Also Read Article Continues below

The win has guided the Catalan outfit into the top four for the league for the first time under the management of Xavi. As things stand, Blaugrana are fourth in the standings, having picked up 38 points from 22 matches. They are currently two points behind third-placed Real Betis with a game in hand.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava