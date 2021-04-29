Barcelona to offer Miralem Pjanic to their rivals - Reports 

Barcelona are looking to make a fresh start to the 2021-22 season by offloading some of the deadwood from the squad. One of the players that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants to get rid of is Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The 31-year-old joined Barcelona last summer on a swap deal with Juventus which saw Arthur go the other way. However, the Bosnian has been quite underwhelming at the Nou Camp so far. Pjanic has failed to nail down a starting berth in the squad and now Barcelona are willing to let go of him.

❗Miralem Pjanić has not appeared in Barcelona's last 11 matches, that is since playing 12 minutes vs PSG when the tie was already lost.



• The last time he started a match was on 23rd February against Elche and was subbed off at half-time.#FCB 🇧🇦



Via: @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/nZWLZgmdXg — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 27, 2021

Miralem Pjanic has an uncertain future at Barcelona

According to reports in El Gol Digital, Barcelona have lost their patience with Miralem Pjanic and are willing to offload him as quickly as the coming summer. Among the clubs that Barcelona are looking to offer Pjanic to are La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, along with Everton.

Signing Miralem Pjanic would make sense for a club like Atletico Madrid. Madrid's red side needs a proper midfield option for the coming season. Current loanee Lucas Torreira is unlikely to make his loan permanent and will be heading back to Arsenal. Hector Herrera also faces an uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, meaning a backup in midfield should be a top priority for Diego Simeone.

Miralem Pjanic has been a disappointing signing for Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona brought in Miralem Pjanic to cover up for the aging Sergio Busquets. But the 31-year-old failed to replace Busquets in the team. With Ronald Koeman looking to bring in Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Pjanic is no longer required in the team.

The Bosnian international has only made 17 appearances for Barcelona this season. Many have even suggested that the swap deal, which saw a young and upcoming midfielder in Arthur leave the club, was wrong in the first place.

Barcelona offer Miralem Pjanic to Atletico Madrid https://t.co/PBheYtJVeJ — Sports TV (@sports_tv6) April 29, 2021

Pjanic would, in fact, benefit from a move to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone has a track record of working closely with aging footballers and rejuvenating them in the process, with Diego Costa being a prime example. Miralem Pjanic's going to Atletico Madrid would thus make perfect sense for both the player as well as the club.