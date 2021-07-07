Barcelona to offer senior player a two-year deal - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly offer veteran midfielder Sergi Roberto a two-year deal this summer. The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona transfer-listed Roberto at the end of last season. The midfielder was valued at £21.4 million but failed to attract any offers. The club have therefore decided to offer him a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Catalan giants are struggling financially and have resorted to transfer-listing a number of star players, as well as implementing massive pay cuts.

Sergi Roberto has reportedly agreed to take a pay cut to help reduce Barcelona's financial burden. The club is facing debts totalling up to a staggering £1 billion. Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently revealed that the Spanish outfit's financial situation is worse than he had expected.

Roberto rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his senior debut for the first team in 2013. The midfielder has made over 300 appearances for Barcelona and has helped the club win six La Ligas, six Copa del Rey's and two Champions Leagues in his ten years as a member of the first team.

His ability to play as a right-back, right wing-back, defensive midfielder and winger has made him a massive asset for Barcelona.

Roberto has, however, suffered from a lack of regular playing time since Ronald Koeman took over the reigns at the Nou Camp last season. The Spaniard made just 20 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans during the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberto was initially offered a one-year deal by Barcelona, but rejected the proposal. He is now expected to sign a two-year contract extension and look to fight for his place in the starting XI under Ronald Koeman next year.

Barcelona will need to get rid of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic this summer to cut their losses

Sergi Roberto in action for Barcelona

Sergi Roberto's contract extension could force Barcelona to part ways with some of their star players. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are some of the highest earners at the Nou Camp.

The trio have, however, failed to nail down a regular place in the Blaugrana's starting line-up under Ronald Koeman and have reportedly been transfer-listed by club president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona will be desperate to sell Coutinho, Umtiti and Pjanic this summer to reduce their wage bills and pay off their debts. Reports have suggested that the Catalan giants could resort to terminating the contracts of Umtiti and Pjanic if they cannot find any suitors for the duo.

