Barcelona offered Argentine forward among 3 potential swap options from Serie A giants to sell Liverpool target: Reports

Inter Milan are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie this summer and have offered three potential swap deals to the Blaugrana. The Serie A side are ready to include Argentine forward Joaquin Correa, Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries or Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in any potential move to sign Kessie.

As per a report in SPORT, Inter Milan are keen on signing the former AC Milan midfielder and are prepared to offer Barcelona one of the three aforementioned players. The Catalan side, however, are yet to make a decision.

The Spanish champions are keen on selling Kessie this summer, just a year after signing him on a free transfer from Milan. They are waiting for more offers to arrive, especially from the Premier League, as they need to raise money from sales to comply with La Liga rules.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in Kessie and Barcelona are hoping they return with substantial offers this summer.

Xavi still counts on Franck Kessie at Barcelona

While the Barcelona board are ready to sell Franck Kessie, Xavi has stated that he is still counting on the midfielder. He believes that Kessie has taken time to adapt but is an important player for the club.

He was quoted by Football Espana as saying:

“Franck is an important player, dynamic, physical, with goals. He has taken a step forward. It is not easy to adapt to another philosophy of play. It happened to [Eric] Abidal, [Seydou] Keita, Yaya Touré. He is adapting very well. He must confirm the level shown in Ceuta.”

Kessie is also keen on staying at the club and has stated that he is not thinking of moving away from Blaugrana.

“Every player wants to play and when you do, you feel very happy. When you play, you have to give everything for the team, from the first to the last minute, and that’s what I try to do.”

He added:

“When you hear your name in another country, it means that you have proven everything there. That’s the first thing you have to see. That’s why I’m happy because many teams wanted me in Italy, but here I have signed a four-year contract and I am a Barca player. I have only been here for one season and I see myself here for many years.”

Kessie played 43 matches for Blaugrana this season and scored three times.

