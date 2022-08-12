Barcelona offered chance to sign Arsenal star - Reports

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Catalan giants Barcelona. The Spanish side were heavily linked with a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, but he instead opted to extend his contract with the Blues. Xavi Hernandez's side could therefore look at alternative options.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The 27-year-old is currently in negotiations with the Gunners over the termination of his contract, which is set to expire in 2023.

Bellerin was sent out on loan to Real Betis last summer. He enjoyed an incredible campaign with the Andalusian club, helping them finish fifth in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey. The Spaniard is believed to be desperate to return to Manuel Pellegrini's side this summer.

However, Betis are in a dire financial situation and are yet to register a number of players just one day before the start of the 2022/23 La Liga campaign. Therefore, they lack the funds required to sign Bellerin.

The club are reportedly considering changing ticket prices or placing William Jose on the transfer market to raise the capital to sign the Arsenal defender. Reports now suggest that Bellerin's representatives have offered him to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are keen to sign a right-back to replace Dani Alves, who left the club at the end of last season. Bellerin could be the ideal addition to Xavi's squad thanks to his consistent performances last season, his experience in Spain, and his familiarity with Barcelona.

He will also be available for a free transfer, thereby reducing the financial burden on the club.

Barcelona will need to sort out their own financial issues before they can sign Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Much like Real Betis, Barcelona also find themselves in a dire financial situation. The club have used 'three economic levers' this summer to balance their wage bill and be able to register their new plaeyrs. They have reportedly sold 25% of their television rights to Sixth Street and 24.5% of Barca Studios to Socios.com.

Despite the influx of investments, the Catalan giants are still restricted from registering any of their signings by La Liga. The club have spent in excess of €150 million to sign Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie this summer. They have also extended Sergio Roberto and Ousmane Dembele's contracts.

— @mundodeportivo Barcelona are very worried with the activation of the fourth lever, which is taking way longer than expected due to legal issues. They are already working on other formulas to register at least some of the signings to face Rayo. Barcelona are very worried with the activation of the fourth lever, which is taking way longer than expected due to legal issues. They are already working on other formulas to register at least some of the signings to face Rayo.— @mundodeportivo

The seven aforementioned players are yet to be registered and could therefore miss the Catalan giants' La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

