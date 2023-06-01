Barcelona offered chance to sign attacker whose release clause could shoot up to €175m with new contract: Reports

One of the best agents in the business, Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered AC Milan star Rafael Leao’s services to La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Leao’s future at Milan is currently up in the air. Milan have long been trying to tie the Portuguese down to a new long-term contract but have not been successful, as Leao considers their offers sub-par from an economic perspective. Meanwhile, Leao’s agent Mendes has been hard at work, approaching clubs who could potentially sign the 23-year-old attacker.

It has been reported that Mendes has gotten in touch with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, offering Leao’s services to the club. While the Blaugrana reportedly admire Leao’s versatility and feel that he would be a good fit, they do not have the budget to sign him.

Barcelona appreciate Mendes’ call but are not in a position to spend close to the €100 million fee Milan are likely to ask for him. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are believed to be one of the frontrunners to sign the attacker.

In the second week of May, Relevo’s Matteo Moretto claimed that the Leao had reached an agreement with the Rossonerri. He added that there would be a massive €175 million release clause in the contract, taking him out of reach of potential buyers. Things have seemingly taken a turn since, as El Nacional believe that Milan are prepared to sell the player for a hefty fee to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Leao has played 162 games for AC Milan since joining them in July 2019. He has scored 41 times and claimed 36 assists, showcasing his ruthless finishing and impressive creativity.

Chelsea emerge as favorites to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Premier League giants Chelsea have emerged as a frontrunner for securing the services of Barcelona winger Raphinha. It has been reported that while the Blaugrana value the player, they could sacrifice him to balance their books this summer. And Chelsea are hoping to benefit from the situation and bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Lionel Messi, and they cannot bring him unless they generate enough funds through player sales and salary reductions.

The former Leeds United winger has lacked consistency in his debut season at Camp Nou, scoring only 10 times and providing 12 assists in 49 games across competitions. The player, whose contract expires in June 2027, has a market value of €50 million.

Poll : 0 votes