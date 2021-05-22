Barcelona offered Serie A star on a free transfer – Reports

Football agent Mino Raiola has reportedly offered Gianluigi Donnarumma to Barcelona this summer. The Italian goalkeeper is available on a free transfer as his contract at AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the current season.

According to a report in AS, Mino Raiola, the agent of Donnarumma, has been in talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. AC Milan are eager to keep him, but the goalkeeper is yet to ink a new deal.

Barcelona are aiming for a squad overhaul and are keen on signing free agents. They are thus targeting the likes of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero as well, who will become free agents in the summer.

Donnarumma to the rescue for Milan! 🖐



They have 25 minutes to find a breakthrough at the other end and seal Champions League qualification 😬 pic.twitter.com/7iTBmqjA0K — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 16, 2021

Barcelona target 'bullied' to stay at AC Milan

The 22-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a new deal with AC Milan four years ago but was pretty much bullied into putting pen to paper, according to Mino Raiola. He said:

"The situation had become too violent and hostile, so there was no way out. We took a decision that we didn't want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened. Donnarumma's family was threatened, both with not playing anymore and threatened with death. You can't keep a player by threatening him. Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of bullying."

Raiola went on to elaborate on how Donnarumma couldn't carry out negotiations with the club because of the hostile environment created.

"We never even got to talk about money or release clauses, because we were not allowed to get that far, nor to think of what was best for Gigio. He was ready to sign a new contract, there were no doubts in his mind. They forced us to abandon the negotiations because of the environment created around him. I take the responsibility. They forced us.

"It was Milan that lost Donnarumma. He said to me, 'Honestly Mino, I don't feel it is right to carry on negotiations when these people are insulting and threatening me and my family,' " concluded Raiola.

It's mad to think that Gianluigi Donnarumma is still just 21 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/bvgHdsczUk — Goal (@goal) September 9, 2020

Apart from Barcelona, several other clubs are also keen on signing the AC Milan star. Chelsea, Juventus and PSG have also been linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma and are reportedly in talks with Mino Raiola.