Barcelona open to selling Jules Kounde to raise funds for 28-year-old Germany international – Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to cashing in on Jules Kounde to provide a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

According to Catalan news outlet El Nacional, the Blaugrana top brass are keen to sell Kounde next year. They have been unimpressed with the Frenchman's outings so far this season. As a result, they are willing to entertain bids in the region of €50 million for the centre-back.

Barcelona, who managed to spend just €3.4 million earlier this summer, are said to be aiming to reinvest the potential cash amount into their summer operation to sign Kimmich. They are hopeful about adding the defensive midfielder to their squad for €70 million next summer.

Kimmich, meanwhile, has reportedly rejected a contract renewal at Bayern Munich in the recent past. He could decide to switch allegiance to emerge as a vital starter at Camp Nou ahead of the 2024-25 season.

A VfB Stuttgart academy product, the 28-year-old has scored 41 goals and laid out 100 assists in 367 outings across all competitions for the Bavarians so far. He has also helped his current club lift 20 trophies.

Should Kimmich join Barcelona, he would replace summer signing Oriel Romeu in the starting lineup and fill the Sergio Busquets-shaped hole.

Barcelona not in position to rope in 17-year-old Argentine star, claims Fabrizio Romano

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided insight into River Plate star Claudi Echeverri's future amid recent links with Barcelona. He wrote:

"Claudio Echeverri is a brilliant young Argentinian who recently scored a hat-trick against Brazil's U17, and he's always mentioned his passion for Barcelona in public. Unfortunately, despite a relatively low release clause [of €25 million], Barça can't make the deal happen now due to Financial Fair Play so it's not possible to proceed."

Suggesting that the Blaugrana face English competition, Romano said:

"Both Manchester City and Chelsea have much better chances to sign the player at this stage, and both Premier League clubs remain keen on making that happen."

Echeverri, 17, has emerged as one of the best talents in South America of late. He helped Argentina finish fourth in the U17 FIFA World Cup earlier this month, netting five goals in seven matches in the process.

So far, the right-footed attacking midfielder has made six appearances for his club. He has started just one game for his boyhood team so far.