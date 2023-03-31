Barcelona open talks with Tottenham to discuss 27-year-old’s transfer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly begun negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over the sale of Clement Lenglet.

According to Sport (via The Hard Tackle), the two teams' discussions are at an advanced stage. The report further added that Lenglet, 27, could be sold by the Blaugrana to Spurs for around €14 million.

The Frenchman joined Tottenham on a season-long loan from Barcelona last summer. He has started 16 times in the Premier League this term, averaging 4.1 duels won, 1.9 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game. Lenglet has also completed 87% of his passes on average in the league.

However, Spurs have endured an overall poor campaign defensively, keeping just nine clean sheets in 28 Premier League matches. Three of those have come when Lenglet has featured.

It's worth noting that the centre-back's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2026. However, given the Catalans' financial situation, they could sell him to balance their books and open up some space to make new signings in the summer.

Overall, Lenglet has made 160 appearances for his parent club, recording seven goals and three assists.

Barcelona could bolster their options in defense this summer

Barcelona are blessed with some immensely talented players on defense, thus taking away their need to bring back Clement Lenglet from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Xavi Hernandez already has Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia to call upon in central defense. Marcos Alonso has also filled in when required.

However, recent reports have suggested that they are set to add another centre-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are close to signing Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez, who will be a free agent in the summer. Romano tweeted earlier this month:

"Barcelona are really close to full verbal agreement with Iñigo Martínez as free agent as reported by Spanish media. Barça turned down other options to give priority to Iñigo deal, 90% agreed — but deal depends on Financial Fair Play."

For now, however, the club will be focused on their upcoming matches. Xavi's troops will return to action on Saturday, April 1, with a visit to Elche in La Liga with a chance to go 15 points clear at the top of the standings. Their arch-rivals Real Madrid will be in action the following day.

The Catalans will then take on Los Blancos at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash on April 5. They currently lead the tie 1-0.

