Barcelona optimistic about getting green signal from La Liga to sign Lionel Messi - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly optimistic that they will get the green light from La Liga to sign Lionel Messi. They believe that the league would give them some wiggle room by accepting their feasibility plan.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are growing confident in their attempt to convince La Liga. They are trying to ensure that they can spend big this summer without having to sell their prized assets.

Rafael Yuste, Barcelona's vice president, revealed that they are working behind the scenes to get Lionel Messi and are also trying to present their plan to La Liga to show how they plan to generate money.

He was quoted by AS as saying:

"There are two months left in which we can work with [Javier] Tebas and present him with the viability, cash flow and income plan."

Lionel Messi blasted by former PSG star Jerome Rothen

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Jerome Rothen has been highly critical of Lionel Messi in the last two years, and he doubled down on the Argentine last week. Soon after reports emerged that the Argentine was leaving PSG, he claimed that the former Barcelona star only joined for money.

He told RMC Sports:

"I have no words. It's completely out of place. That's how much he doesn't give a damn about the world since he arrived. He didn't come for the right reasons, he only came for the financial conditions. In Barcelona, we know very well why he left. They could no longer pay him the way they paid him. There was such a huge deficit that they had to part with it."

He previously took shots and said on RMC Sports:

"He has been at PSG for a year and a half, and the first year was completely wasted. I don't mind there being a time to adapt, but Leo Messi is the best player in the game planet. For these players, the adaptation is supposed to be shorter. For me, his attitude for a year was too far, like Neymar and that's why there was a lot of criticism on them."

Barcelona are not alone in the race to sign Lionel Messi, as Al Hilal and Inter Miami are also in talks.

Poll : 0 votes