Barcelona optimistic about making superstar signing in 2025 to counter Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona are optimistic about making the superstar signing of Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland in 2025 to counter Real Madrid's move for Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Jota Jordi (via El Chiringuito).

After spending almost six years chasing his services, Real Madrid's move for Mbappe is almost finalized, with the transfer imminent in the summer upon the conclusion of negotiations.

Barcelona reportedly missed out on the signing of Haaland back in 2022, with the Norwegian moving to Manchester City for €60 million instead. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, he went on to become one of the best strikers in the world over the last two seasons.

Since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland has scored 81 and assisted 15 in 87 games across all competitions for the Cityzens. However, Barca seemed to have learned from their mistake and are building up a plan of action to bring the towering Norwegian to Camp Nou in two years' time.

They reportedly wish for the signing of Haaland to coincide with the expiration of current forward Robert Lewandowski's guaranteed contract at the club (it has an option to extend till 2026) as a long-term striker replacement.

Barca are expecting that the revenue from their brand new Spotify Camp Nou stadium will be enough to finance Haaland's transfer, making him the top signing of their new era.

Another noteworthy observation is that Barca president Joan Laporta has a great relationship with Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta. Pimenta has previously expressed her respect for Laporta, saying (via Barca Universal):

"I always say that Laporta can't ask me for anything in football, it's not fair because he knows I'm going to say yes."

Pimenta and her partner, former Barcelona left-back Maxwell, had a meeting with Barca sporting director Deco on February 29 to discuss Haaland's situation among other matters.

With the Premier League cracking down on financial irregularities and investigating Manchester City's fiscal dealings, a move for Haaland to the Camp Nou could be on the cards in 2025.

Barcelona keen on signing €50 million-rated young Spanish forward: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly maintained their interest in 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, according to reports from Spanish news outlet SPORT.

The young Spaniard is also keen on joining Barca but will not force Athletic's hand to part ways with him at the end of the season. However, his contract does have a €50 million release clause, which could be activated by the Catalan giants in the summer.

Since making his debut for the Basque side in April 2021, Williams has only grown in stature, becoming a nailed-on starter for the La Liga outfit this season. He has been incredibly impressive in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

In one of his most impressive performances this season. he contributed a goal and an assist in the second leg of Athletic's 3-0 Copa del Rey semifinal win against Atletico Madrid.

He has also broken into the Spanish national team, bagging two goals and four assists in 13 appearances and attracting interest from a host of top Premier League sides as well.

Although Williams remains keen on moving to the Camp Nou, Barcelona will have to find a fix for their financial situation before planning a move for the forward.