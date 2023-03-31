Barcelona optimistic of reaching agreement with La Liga club and signing player linked with Premier League move - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to secure the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester City.

Zubimendi has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets. The Barca captain's current contract will expire at the end of the season. The midfielder, who is a master of operating in a pivot role, is yet to agree on a new deal regarding an extension.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, has made a name for himself as a pivot during his time at Sociedad. The 24-year-old has made 132 appearances for the Basque club since making his senior debut in 2019. He has been an important player for Sociedad this season as well, playing 33 matches across competitions.

Barcelona's interest in Zubimendi has been well-documented for a while. However, they might face competition from Premier League outfit Manchester CIty. While the Cityzens already have Rodri in their ranks, Pep Guardiola's team are interested in adding further depth to the squad.

Martin Zubimendi recently addressed comparisons with Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets

Zubimendi has been touted as Busquets' potential replacement not only for Barcelona but also for the Spanish national team.

Speaking about his comparisons with the Blaugrana legend, Zubimendi recently told SPORT:

"When comparing myself to Busquets, anyone would lose out. We share a position, but at the same time we are very different. Busquets is the best at what he does. In my own way I will try to make my way, the comparisons may be there but I do not focus on them."

He further added that he feels honored to be compared to a bonafide legend like Busquets. The 24-year-old added:

"I am happy that players of the stature of Busquets pay attention to players like me. He has been a reference, he is the one who knows the most. That he quotes me makes me very happy."

Top European clubs are expected to make a move for Zubimendi in the summer, with Barcelona being his most favorable destination. Where the future lies for the talented midfielder remains to be seen.

