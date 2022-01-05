Barcelona outcast currently has no offers on the table to leave in January: Reports

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is desperate to leave the club in the winter transfer window. However, as per the latest reports from 10 Sport, there has been no offer from any club for the Brazilian attacking midfielder. This has hindered Barcelona's plans to sell one of their highest earners at the club.

Barcelona have been pretty busy in the winter transfer window as the club look to strengthen their current squad. The signing of Ferran Torres and the amount of money they spent on him came as a huge surprise for fans. Many of them thought the Catalans had no money to spend prior to the signing of the Spaniard. Now, as per the latest reports, the Blaugranas are looking to seal a loan deal for Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata as well.

However, the most daunting task for the Catalans this winter will be to trim their squad by selling deadwood. Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is a top name on that list and Barcelona are trying to find a club for him as soon as possible.

According to the latest reports from 10 Sport, transfering out Coutinho doesn't look like an easy task. However, at least both Coutinho and Barcelona are on the same page this time and are trying to find a solution for this conundrum. The 29-year-old playmaker desperately needs some playing time in order to represent Brazil in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Therefore, fans can expect the former Liverpool star to leave the club if a solid offer comes in. Multiple reports have suggested a move back to the Premier League is on the cards for Coutinho. But the 29-year-old will have to wait and see if he will find a new club before the end of the winter transfer window.

Who else can leave Barcelona in January?

Philippe Coutinho is one of the top names Barcelona want to get rid of in the upcoming transfer window. Some of the other players that are on the verge of leaving the Catalans are Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest and Yusuf Demir.

Reports from Catalunya also suggested that the Blaugranas are considering selling the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Marc Andre ter Stegen.

The upcoming transfer window will be crucial for Barcelona as they try to restore their dominance in Spain.

