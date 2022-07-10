Barcelona outcast could be left out of pre-season tour due to doubts over future: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic faces the prospect of being left out of the Catalans' squad to travel to the United States for pre-season, according to Spanish sports daily Diario AS.

Xavi is focused on getting his team ready for his first full season in charge of Barcelona. The Blaugrana began their preparations for the new campaign last Monday, with several players reporting for pre-season training.

A host of players are yet to link up with the rest of the squad as they have been allowed to take extra time off following their recent international fixtures. The La Liga giants expect to have them back in training on Monday.

Barcelona will then travel to the United States as part of their pre-season campaign. While most players are expected to be on the flight on 16th July, Pjanic could be left behind, according to the aforementioned source.

The 32-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, has two more years remaining on his contract with the Catalans. However, there are serious concerns about his future at Camp Nou.

Pjanic returned to the club for pre-season training a week earlier than expected, as per the report. The midfielder was hopeful of forcing his way into Xavi's plans for the 2022-23 campaign.

The plan, though, does not appear to have worked for the Bosnia international. Xavi, who has been impressed with the player's professionalism, does not reportedly see a future for him at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are said to be happy with their options in midfield, having signed Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre. Bernardo Silva's potential arrival could push Pjanic further down the pecking order.

How has Pjanic fared for Barcelona?

Pjanic swapped Serie A giants Juventus for the Catalans in the summer of 2020. The midfielder reportedly cost the Spanish club €60 million, while Arthur moved in the opposite direction for €72 million the same year.

The Bosnian has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Camp Nou outfit. However, he is yet to register a single goal or assist for the club, prompting many to label him a flop.

Barcelona went on to send Pjanic out on a season-long loan to Besiktas just one year after signing him. He played 26 matches for the Turkish giants, providing four assists for his teammates in the process.

